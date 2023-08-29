ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls soccer team entered Monday’s match off to a strong start to the season, winning four of its first six matches. But the Bulldogs’ play was less stellar Monday in a 10-1 loss to Hobbton.

“What made the difference tonight? Hobbton’s talent, Hobbton’s quality, Hobbton’s fitness, Hobbton’s desire, Hobbton’s determination, Hobbton’s first touch, Hobbton’s ability to put shots on target, Hobbton’s ability to defend,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “All of those things — our lack of determination, our lack of preparation and being ready at the start, our lack of focus, our lack of composure.”

The nonconference match was ended by rule due to the nine-goal margin after Hobbton scored its 10th goal with 14:16 remaining.

St. Pauls (4-3) was “sloppy” right from the start, Martin said, with Hobbton scoring a goal within the first 30 seconds, and another 10 minutes in. Martin pulled his starters after they had allowed two goals in 10 minutes, and the second unit allowed the same number of goals, two, over the next 30 minutes; Hobbton (4-1) took a 4-0 lead at halftime.

“The reality of it is the bench came out and did better than the starters,” Martin said. “The starters, the mentality wasn’t there, the preparedness wasn’t there.”

With starters back in after the break, St. Pauls got a goal from Gamaliel Silvan Cordova less than two minutes into the second half on a 10-yard shot, making it 4-1. But the Wildcats answered quickly, with three goals over the next seven minutes to extend the lead to 7-1.

Hobbton scored two more goals in a 30-second span with 20 minutes to go before the final goal six minutes later.

St. Pauls is scheduled to play Seventy-First Wednesday and Scotland Thursday, both on the road, though a dire weather forecast leaves both of those games in doubt.

Regardless, St. Pauls will look to regroup after Monday’s lopsided outcome.

“We may be looking at some new goals, we may be looking at smaller goals and set day-by-day goals that these guys can achieve,” Martin said. “I’ll just try to build them back up and let them know that no matter what, they’re my team, and we’ll come back and play again.”

Rams shut out Whiteville

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 1-0 road nonconference in in Monday’s match at Whiteville.

The Rams improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.

Marcos Ibarra scored the goal for Purnell Swett. Branlon Brooks had two saves in goal.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at South Columbus; the Rams are scheduled to meet Whiteville (1-3) again on Wednesday in Pembroke, weather permitting.

In other Purnell Swett action on Monday, the Rams volleyball team lost 3-0 at Scotland.

Lumberton falls at Pinecrest

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 1-0 in a Monday nonconference match at Pinecrest which was shortened due to inclement weather.

Pinecrest (5-1) scored with 16 minutes left in the first half. The match was first delayed, then ended early, when lightning interrupted play with 27 minutes remaining.

Lumberton (3-4) hosts West Bladen on Wednesday