The UNC Pembroke football team celebrates with head coach Mark Hall, center right, after winning Friday’s game against Fayetteville State at Grace P. Johnson Stadium in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Two Rivers Classic lived up to its name.

Fayetteville State seemed primed to spoil UNC Pembroke coach Mark Hall’s Braves debut after Barry Elliott returned a kickoff 95 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, and the Braves offense punted back to the Broncos moments later.

But UNCP forced a defensive stop, then the Braves drove down the field for a 24-yard Ty Woods field goal to earn a 19-17 win.

“I’m happy to get a win. Winning’s hard at this level and Fayetteville State is a really good team,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “Our kids battled, and that’s what I’m most proud of; we’ve talked since I’ve gotten hired of having an unrelenting resolve and staying the course and battling. We joke around here — all it takes is you’ve got to win by one.”

UNCP (1-0) got the ball back with 1:36 to go. Braves quarterback Caleb Pierce completed passes to Malik Tobias, Trey Dixon and Diaz Alexander, each for a chunk of yards, to set up Woods’ game-winner.

“(I was) just cool, calm, collected,” Pierce said. “Ready to make the next play and drive down the field to put the offense in a game-winning situation.”

“We were prepared to go out there on offense with (1:36) and no timeouts,” Hall said. “It’s a situation we practice all the time. We had a little bit of time and the guys did a great job and we executed.”

Woods, playing his first collegiate game, nailed four field goals on the day; the Kannapolis native said he felt comfortable in the pressure, and delivered with all four of his attempts.

“In high school I had a couple of situations like that before, so I was used to hitting the game winner, and I’ve missed the game winner so I know what both sides feel like,” Woods said. “Right before you kick, you let your mind go blank and do what you can do.”

“Ty’s been amazing for us,” Hall said. “He’s had a great camp and won the job for us. … He does it every single day in practice, so in the moment I didn’t hesitate to give him the chance.”

Fayetteville State (0-1) took a 17-16 lead with Elliott’s kick-return touchdown. That score came after a 38-yard Woods field goal increased UNCP’s lead to 16-10 with 4:30 remaining, set up by a 44-yard pass from Pierce to E.J. Gatling that got the Braves to the 1-yard line. UNCP took over six minutes off the clock with that drive.

While the offense made the key plays on the final drive, the Braves defense was strong throughout the game, allowing just one touchdown to the Broncos and getting several key red zone stops.

“I think the defense deserves the credit,” Hall said. “Offensively, we had the drive at the end, but we put them in bad spots all day and those guys competed. … They could’ve easily given up more (points), but they didn’t, they just kept coming back over and over.”

Sean Hill led the Braves defense with 12 tackles.

Offensively, Pierce was 17-for-35 passing for 259 yards; he found Trey Dixon three times for 85 yards and Gatling three times for 65 yards, with Josiah Hayes catching six passes for 59 yards.

“I thought Caleb played well,” Hall said. “I think he’s a kid that if we can give him time, the kid can throw the football, and he’s got a little moxie to him and he’s certainly not scared of the moment. Realistically, in my career, there’s very few guys I’d want in a two-minute drill over Caleb Pierce, because he’s not scared, he’s going to let it rip.”

David Baros had six catches for 114 yards for the Broncos, with quarterback Joe Owens passing for 136 yards.

The game’s early stages were defined by missed opportunities for the Broncos. Fayetteville State fumbled on its first drive at its own 35-yard line and UNCP converted the turnover into the first points of the game with a 38-yard Woods field goal less than five minutes in.

FSU’s Jacob Meneses missed a 41-yard attempt on the Broncos’ next drive, after regaining possession with a Dylan Morris interception — though his would-be touchdown return was negated by a penalty.

The Broncos drove down the field before a fumble at the 1-yard line was recovered by the Braves.

UNCP, though, couldn’t cash in on that turnover, going three and out — and a poor punt left FSU the ball at the Braves’ 20. Derrick Alston scored three plays later to give the Broncos a 7-3 lead with 1:01 left in the quarter.

FSU recovered a Braves fumble early in the second quarter, but was forced to punt, and the Braves got three more points on the next drive with a Woods field goal from 43 yards, making it 7-6 with 2:33 left in the half.

Receiving the second-half kickoff, UNCP moved down the field quickly with a 60-yard pass from Pierce to Dixon, before Pierce found Hayes over the middle for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Braves a 13-7 lead less than two minutes into the period.

The Braves defense forced a stop on a goal-to-go series inside the 10 and Meneses kicked a 21-yard field goal to cut the Braves’ lead to 13-10 with 2:58 left in the third.

On the Broncos’ next drive, they once again drove inside the 10-yard line, but the Braves came away retaining the lead, with a defensive stop before a blocked field-goal attempt with 10:57 to go. UNCP’s field goal that stretched the lead to 16-10 came on its next possession.

The Braves earned back the Two Rivers Classic trophy after Fayetteville State had earned its first win in the series with a 15-13 win last year in Fayetteville. UNCP now leads the all-time series 9-1.

UNCP begins conference play with a Thursday game at West Virginia State, taking its first road trip of the young season and hoping to build on the momentum from Friday’s win.

“I think it just sets the concrete down for us and builds a foundation that we can build upon, and keep taking it into next week and get it rolling,” Pierce said.

