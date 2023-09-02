LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Pirates had no answer for the Clinton Dark Horses Friday night at home, as it quickly turned into a one-sided affair as the game went on. The Dark Horses had an answer just about every drive and came away with the 41-6 victory.

The Dark Horses (3-0) got things started first on a 3-yard touchdown run by Josiah McLaurin to go up 7-0 early. That would be the only score for Clinton in the first quarter as the Pirates (0-2) held them to just that scoring drive.

“Offensively being able to drive the ball on a team like that (Clinton), a team that’s efficient with their defense being able to drive, taking shots when we need it and completing them but we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.” Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten said. “The defense was able to adjust here and there on the run with a high-powered offense so it’s uplifting to know that we competed to a point, but I’m so proud of my guys right now and if we take this energy and rewind it back to the first week we’re 1-1 right now.”

That didn’t stop the Dark Horses completely as they got back on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run by Josiah Robinson. Robinson would then find the end zone three more times after that throughout the night. His second touchdown was a 41-yard run to the house, and he had a 2-yard touchdown with the help of the defense coming away with an interception by Ny’Shawn Sampson. The Dark Horses led 28-0 at halftime.

Robinson’s scoring night did not end in the second half, scoring two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter from eight yards and two yards out. The Pirates did finally manage to find the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a Jacoby Pevia 10-yard touchdown run but it was too late as the Clinton came away with the win.

“We told them that we’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot, we have to execute, we’re stopping ourselves so when that happened, its encouragement and that’s what we have to do from first snap to last snap and if we can do it, we can execute.” McFatten said.

Travon Moore finished the game 8-for-20 passing for 100 yards giving up two interceptions for the Pirates.

Robinson recorded 113 rushing yards in the game while racking up five total rushing touchdowns for the Dark Horses.

“Taking this to film study and showing them the highlights and showing them the mental errors and the player error and we showed them hey everybody on our schedule can be beat and if we don’t beat ourselves then we can end up beating them. We’re going to freshen up this weekend and come back stronger on Monday and get ready for Red Springs.” McFatten said.

The Pirates will look to get their first win of the season when they host Red Springs next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.