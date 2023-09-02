Military veteran Billy Jacobs, center, is honored by the Red Springs High School JROTC during a ceremony honoring veterans at halftime of Friday’s Purnell Swett at Red Springs football game.

RED SPRINGS — As the game unfolded Friday night between Red Springs and visiting Purnell Swett, the depth of Purnell Swett gradually became more and more of a factor — as did the Rams’ physicality.

In a battle of two running games that have been strong so far this season, it was the Rams who were superior in the trenches and used their run game best, pulling away in the second half after wearing the Red Devils down in a 33-13 win.

“They were playing both sides of the ball, so we just wore them down,” Purnell Swett running back Darius Bethea said. “We stayed physical the whole game, and our line stepped up.”

Purnell Swett improves to 3-0 on the season, hitting the mark for the first time since 2017.

The Rams outrushed Red Springs 213-34 for the game; after Purnell Swett led 13-0 at halftime, the gap was even more pronounced in the second half, when Purnell Swett gained 148 yards on the ground and the Red Devils lost one yard.

“We knew our depth was going to help us out in this game,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “But we can’t play like that next week in the first half and expect to be in the game. We have to start the game better than we did tonight.”

“The last two touchdowns, they were just worn down, being on the field a lot,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “All in all, the defense played a good game, made some good stops, made some big plays in the backfield. The same thing, just small mistakes, they made some big runs.

Bethea was strong once again, rushing for 84 yards on 15 attempts with two touchdowns. But Friday’s outcome was also thanks to a well-rounded team rushing performance from the Rams, including some backs with little or no playing time in the backfield in the previous two games.

Jacy Locklear ran for 91 yards on just six carries, including a 72-yard scoring dash, and also had an interception on defense. Caleb Goins also had a 2-yard rushing touchdown. In all, seven Rams had at least one rushing attempt.

“We’ve had a couple injuries at running back, so Jacy stepped up, Kieran (Oxendine) stepped up,” Deese said. “Jacy had that real long touchdown, so that was a surprise. We knew he could do it, but I’m glad he did.”

The Rams also had a key contribution from quarterback Raymond Cummings, who attempted 11 passes — nearly, in one game, doubling his season total — and completed six of them, tallying 119 passing yards and a touchdown.

“Raymond’s coming around,” Deese said. “He’s finally seeing the field the way he should be, and he’s going to be dangerous down the stretch.”

Red Springs (1-2) did get a big night from T.J. Ellerbe, who caught three passes for 163 yards including touchdown catches of 96 and 72 yards in the second half.

“Anytime the ball is in his hands, we know that he can go, no matter whether it’s 99 (yards) or one,” Ray said. “When the ball’s in his hands, he can get inside that box. We’ve just got to keep putting the ball in his hands, and in all our athletes’ hands, and they’ve got to captialize and make ball plays.”

Red Springs quarterback Scottie Locklear was 7-for-16 for 185 yards and threw both of Ellerbe’s touchdowns.

Purnell Swett opened the scoring with 1:50 left in the first quarter, turning a turnover on downs by Red Springs in Rams territory into a score on the ensuing drive when Cummings found Jamarian Douglas for a 74-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.

“That corner route, I had to get it over the guy’s head, and J.D., my tight end, he took it over the line, touchdown,” Cummings said.

While holding the Red Devils out of the end zone through the first half, Purnell Swett added another score just before half on a 1-yard Bethea run with seven seconds on the clock. The conversion failed, making it 13-0 at the break.

Ellerbe’s 96-yard touchdown catch got the Red Devils on the board with 4:27 left in the third quarter, with the PAT closing the Rams’ lead to 13-7. It was the first offensive touchdown of the season by a Purnell Swett opponent.

“We get tunnel vision stopping the run, and they hit the long pass on us,” Deese said. “I’m not mad at them — they’re playing well, we’ve just got to continue that momentum.”

But the Rams answered in just two plays with Locklear’s 72-yard score. The extra-point was blocked, but Purnell Swett led 19-7 with 3:30 to go in the period.

Purnell Swett’s Charles Wilkes intercepted Red Springs on the next drive, and the Rams turned the resulting good field position into more points with Goins’ 2-yard score; he also ran in the two-point try to take a 27-7 lead with 11:06 remaining.

Wilkes got another turnover on the first play of the Red Devils’ ensuing drive, recovering a fumble; eight plays later, Bethea scored on a 1-yard run for a 33-7 lead at the 5:58 mark.

The second Locklear-to-Ellerbe connection came from 72 yards moments later, closing the gap to 33-13 with 4:11 on the clock. Purnell Swett expired the remaining time on its next possession.

Tyvon Locklear and Jerrick Thompson each recovered fumbles for Red Springs.

Winning the first meeting between the programs since 2016, Purnell Swett now leads the all-time series 6-1.

The game completed the nonconference slate for Purnell Swett, which has an open date next week before hosting Gray’s Creek in its United-8 Conference opener on Sept. 15.

“We are going to build off of this,” Deese said. “We’re going to preach this all week, because we know Gray’s Creek is coming to play football. We match up well with Gray’s Creek, but it’s going to be a dogfight.”

“(The win) gave us confidence,” Cummings said. “We’re 3-0, we haven’t been like that in a while. It gives us confidence coming up to conference, all these tough teams, Seventy-First, South View; let’s hope we can build on it.”

Red Springs still has two more nonconference games before it begins Southeastern Athletic Conference play, with the Red Devils traveling to Lumberton next week.

“(Purnell Swett’s) got more numbers, they’ve got more size, and it’s just a game we challenged ourselves in,” Ray said. “Once we start playing teams our our level, I think that that’s going to benefit us. At the end of the day, we can compete with anybody; we’ve just got to make sure we capitalize when we get chances, and limit our mistakes. We’ve just got to do better at what we do and we’ll be OK.”

