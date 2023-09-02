SOUTHPORT — The St. Pauls football team lost its third straight game to start the 2023 season, and fifth straight overall, with a 26-21 nonconference decision Friday at South Brunswick.

South Brunswick (2-1) scored on a quarterback keeper with 5:26 remaining to take the lead.

That was the third lead change in the fourth quarter; South Brunswick took a 20-14 lead on a fumble recovery touchdown in the first minute of the period, then St. Pauls answered with a touchdown pass to take a 21-20 lead with 9:28 to play.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown early in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead; the Cougars tied the game with 3:42 left in the opening stanza, before St. Pauls scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:24 to go in the quarter to take a 14-7 lead. That remained the score at halftime.

South Brunswick tied the game 14-14 with a touchdown in the first two minutes of the third quarter.

St. Pauls is 0-3 for the first time since 2015. Including two losses to end last season, it is the Bulldogs’ first five-game losing streak since 2016-17.

The Bulldogs host West Columbus next week.

Westover pulls away to beat Fairmont

In a game that was tied at halftime, Westover scored four second-half touchdowns to beat Fairmont 34-8 at Hal S. Floyd Stadium Friday.

Fairmont (1-2) tied the score 8-8 with a 94-yard interception-return touchdown by Jalil Brown in the second quarter; Demarcus Grissett completed a pass to Tyrek Thompson for the two-point conversion.

Three of the four second-half touchdowns by Westover (3-0) came on special-teams plays. The Wolverines took a 14-8 lead with a 19-yard scoring run by Christian Frazier, who had also been part of the team’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a pass to Ja’Don Rourk; they then scored on a blocked punt recovered by Cashyon Foster for a 20-8 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Rourk scored on a 47-yard punt return in the fourth, followed by a 36-yard punt return touchdown by Foster later in the period, for a 34-8 advantage.

Fairmont travels to Southern Lee next week.