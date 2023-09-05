INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Even before The University of North Carolina at Pembroke began its football season with last week’s game against Fayetteville State, Braves head coach Mark Hall said the team’s second game, a Thursday-night affair at West Virginia State, would be its most important game all season.

“Coming into (Week 1), I really believed Week 2 was going to be the biggest week of our season, whether we won or lost (against Fayetteville State), just because the history here, the last couple years, the program hasn’t done good on the road,” Hall said after the FSU game Friday. “If we won (against Fayetteville State), we’d have a chance to be 2-0 and have a chance to kickstart our season, and consequently if we’d lost it would’ve made it even more important to get the win because we wouldn’t have started 0-2.”

The Braves won 19-17 in the opener against Fayetteville State, so they’ll get the better scenario of the two this week — the chance for a 2-0 start to the season as they make the road trip for their Mountain East Conference opener at West Virginia State. Thursday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Hall’s statement that the Braves have struggled on the road is accurate — the team is 7-24 away from Grace P. Johnson Stadium since the start of the 2017 season, including a 1-5 mark on the road last fall.

“Going on the road … is something we’ve talked about getting better at here,” the first-year head coach said.

Two of those seven road wins, though, came at West Virginia State — a 48-21 win in the spring 2021 season, and a 14-13 nailbiter in the fall 2021. The Braves also beat the Yellow Jackets 45-24 last season in Pembroke, and UNCP is 5-0 all-time in the series.

WVSU was 7-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play last season. The Yellow Jackets lost 37-35 last week to Division-I FCS program Morehead State.

“It’s good to move on from Fayetteville (State), we’re 1-0,” Hall said Friday. “We’ve got conference play; West Virginia State is a tough team and just played an FCS opponent tough (Thursday) and only lost by two.”

WVSU outgained Morehead State 457-424 in the game.

Quarterback Donovan Riddick had a strong game for WVSU, completing 25 of his 32 passing attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns; Javion Monroe caught seven passes for 133 yards and one score. Joel Felder led the ground attack, with 122 rushing years on seven attempts and a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Corlyn Witcher totaled nine tackles in the loss. Morehead State was 12-for-17 on third down against the Yellow Jackets defense.

The Braves will look to expand the run game after a 42-yard total in the win over Fayetteville State, but also hope Caleb Pierce (17-for-35 passing, 259 yards, one touchdown) and Trey Dixon (three receptions, 85 yards) can provide another strong performance.

Defensively, Sean Hill will look to encore a 12-tackle performance with 3.0 tackles for loss last week.

Woods named MEC Special Teams Player of the Week

An impressive collegiate debut that included a game-winning field goal for the UNC Pembroke football team led to additional recognition for kicker Ty Woods on Monday afternoon when he was named Mountain East Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

A native of Kannapolis, Woods made good on all four field goal attempts during Friday afternoon’s victory against Fayetteville State to claim the Two Rivers Classic trophy. The true freshman drilled the game-winning 26-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining on the clock.

A product of A.L. Brown High School, Woods scored 13 points during Friday’s contest also making good on an extra-point attempt in the third quarter. He converted on field-goal attempts of 31, 43, 38 and 24 yards in his first game with the Black & Gold.