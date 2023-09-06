FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton soccer team earned a 5-2 road win in its United-8 Conference opener Tuesday at Cape Fear.

Angel Robles had three goals for the Pirates and Korbyn Walton had two.

Lumberton (4-4, 1-0 United-8) led 3-1 at halftime; Cape Fear (3-3, 0-1 United-8) scored one to cut the deficit in half before the Pirates answered with two more goals in the final 13 minutes.

Walton scored unassisted just 15 seconds into the game, and Robles scored on a penalty kick less than six minutes in for a 2-0 lead. Walton scored his second goal with 18 minutes left in the half on a Brandon Rodriguez assist.

Robles scored both second-half goals unassisted, with 13 minutes and six minutes remaining.

Pirates goalkeeper Isaac Juarez had six saves, while defensive anchors Dakoda Hunt, Ethan Stevens and Henry Greene had “big nights,” coach Kenny Simmons said.

Lumberton is now 27-0 in United-8 Conference games since the league’s formation before the 2021-22 school year.

The Pirates host Jack Britt Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Pirates tennis sweeps Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated Douglas Byrd 9-0 in a United-8 Conference home match Tuesday.

In singles play, five Pirates players defeated their Eagles opponents 8-0, with a sixth winning by forfeit. Alyssa Stone defeated Mariah Matthews, Shania Hunt beat Sherry Brown, Josie Lawson topped Zy’Niajah Agnen, Carolina Hall won against Kandaince Sullivan and Mackenzie Register beat Brianna Rojas. Lumberton’s Lamesha Love won by forfeit.

In doubles, Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register defeated Matthews/Brown 8-1 and Love/Andrea Brown beat Agnen/Rojas 8-3; Ava Bolles/Makenzi Blackwell won by forfeit.

Lumberton is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the United-8; Douglas Byrd is 0-3, both overall and in conference.

Lady Rams swept at Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 in Tuesday’s United-8 Conference match at Jack Britt.

Jack Britt (7-0, 2-0 United-8) won with set scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20.

Yazmine Lucas had three kills and six blocks for Purnell Swett (4-5, 0-2 United-8), Kayloni Eddings had four blocks and Anileigh Locklear had three aces, nine digs and two blocks.

The Rams host South View Thursday.