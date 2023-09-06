Lumberton, Red Springs set for 1st football meeting

LUMBERTON — To the naked eye, it may not show in the results. But both Lumberton head football coach Dennis McFatten and Red Springs head coach Tim Ray say they can see the improvement in their teams from week to week this season.

It will show in the results for one team Friday night.

The Pirates and Red Devils meet for a nonconference matchup at 7:30 p.m. in Lumberton, surprisingly marking the first gridiron meeting between the two longstanding Robeson County high schools.

Red Springs (1-2) won its opener over Douglas Byrd, but the 2A program is currently in the midst of a stretch facing three consecutive 4A schools; they’ve lost the first two of those, with a 53-19 defeat to Gray’s Creek and a 33-13 loss to Purnell Swett, and complete that run with Friday’s game at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

“I think we’re getting better week by week, whether it looks like it or not,” the second-year coach Ray said. “We’re doing things that are week by week. The biggest thing we want to do is to go out there and execute. We’re going to preach this week, execution, discipline, and we want to go to a new level as a team.”

Lumberton (0-2) lost 41-6 to 2A powerhouse Clinton in the Pirates’ home opener last week; the team had a bye week in Week 2 after a 14-12 season-opening loss at Fairmont. The Pirates have lost 14 consecutive games.

“We always match up against ourselves, that’s what the biggest thing has been. We’re going to match up against ourselves and doing better than we did from (the last two games),” said McFatten, in his first year leading Lumberton. “A lot of times we shot ourselves in the foot; we’re going to go after that. We’re going to be clean and crisp and limit any penalties, limit any snapping mistakes, mental errors, player errors, and going out there and playing our best game. I’ve seen in in spurts here and there, but we’re looking to play a full game this week. … We want to make sure we’re better than we were last week and the week before.”

While Red Springs will still have one nonconference game after Friday, with next week’s game at Mullins, Lumberton is also looking to use Friday’s game as a tune-up before opening United-8 Conference play next week at Cape Fear.

“We don’t want to peak right now, but we want to be well-tuned and make sure we’re competing in a tough conference,” McFatten said. “We want to make sure we’re well-tuned to make sure that the games that we’re favored to win, we win, and the games we’re favored to lose by a lot, we’ll compete and pull those out as well. We can’t make the mistake of us stopping ourselves; that’s been the biggest thing right now.”

When Red Springs’ offense has been effective, it’s been with a strong running game. Jakelsin Mack has run for 466 yards with one touchdown so far this season.

“If they’re running the ball well, we need to make sure we’re matching up with the defense to stop them,” McFatten said. “Obviously if the ball is being put on the ground it’ll be a faster game, and we can’t make this game faster and be behind, so we want to make sure we jump on top and keep the game at our pace.”

While the Red Devils don’t throw much, when they do it’s often been to T.J. Ellerbe, who has 291 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Lumberton has scored 18 points offensively through two games, but Ray says there are ways the Pirates can beat the opposition on that side of the ball — and like McFatten, he’s seen improvement when watching the team on film.

“The quarterback (Travon Moore) is good,” Ray said. “They do a lot of different things to try to get you mixed up. They’ve got a good system. Week 2 being a bye week really helped them out a lot. … We expect them to come out and be a week better this week.”

Lumberton will hold its senior night festivities during Friday’s game, opting to do so earlier in the season than in the traditional home-finale spot, which this season is the rivalry game against Purnell Swett.

West Columbus at St. Pauls

As St. Pauls continues to seek its first win of the season, the Bulldogs welcome a formidable nonconference foe to G.S. Kinlaw Stadium Friday as West Columbus visits at 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus is 3-0 this season, outscoring the opposition 138-21 including a 27-15 win over West Bladen last week. While not one of the areas traditional football powers, West Columbus won nine games last season and reached the third round of the 1A state playoffs; the program lost just a few seniors from that team entering this season.

St. Pauls is currently 0-3 for the first time since 2015; the Bulldogs lost their first five games that season.

The teams met annually as conference opponents from 2003-19, with St. Pauls winning 13 of those 17 matchups including the last 10; they have not met since. The overall series also includes two nonconference meetings in the late-1990s and a 1992 first-round state playoff game, all won by St. Pauls, and the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 16-4.

Fairmont at Southern Lee

With back-to-back losses after a season-opening win, the Fairmont football team travels to Southern Lee Friday looking to get back to an even record. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is set for 7 p.m. in the nonconference matchup.

Southern Lee (2-1) enters the contest coming off its first loss of the season, a 36-15 defeat at Eastern Randolph last week; the Cavaliers previously defeated Western Harnett 39-14 and Seaforth 55-7.

The Cavaliers have attempted just four passes all season; the run game is led by senior back Tyrice Douglas (322 yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore Johnnie Jones (152 yards, two touchdowns). Junior linebacker Mike Blanks is an impact player defensively.

Fairmont (1-2) lost 34-8 to Westover last week after a 25-8 loss at Purnell Swett one week prior. The Golden Tornadoes beat Lumberton 14-12 in Week 1.

Southern Lee won 41-22 last year in Fairmont in the first football meeting between the schools.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.