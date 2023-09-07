The week of Labor Day is more or less seen as the traditional start of football season across the American landscape; the NFL season gets underway tonight, and college season began over the weekend.

But at the high school level, we’re already almost a month into the season, with some teams set to play their fourth game on Friday.

Large portions of the story of this season have already been written — even as the vast majority of the season is still to come — and we’re starting to see what everyone’s got for this campaign.

Using some of that knowledge gained in the season’s first three weeks, here are some predictions for the local games to be played in Week 4.

Last week: 3-1

Season to date: 8-3

Red Springs at Lumberton

It’s shocking to me this is the first ever football meeting between Red Springs and Lumberton. The Pirates are holding senior night as they host the Red Devils — something Red Springs is taking personally, given that the event is traditionally held in the final home game and not this early in the season.

Red Springs is playing its third-straight game against 4A competition, and has struggled with depth against Gray’s Creek and Purnell Swett. The Red Devils also struggled to run the ball against a physical Purnell Swett defensive front. But this test should be easier for the Red Devils — while they still may not have the depth advantage against a school twice their size, they’ll have the better athletes on the field on Friday.

I do believe that Lumberton is improved from last year, and the Pirates should be able to make this a compelling game. But Red Springs’ program is in a better place — much improved in Tim Ray’s second year — than Lumberton, with a losing streak in double digits.

Red Springs 22, Lumberton 14

West Columbus at St. Pauls

I’ve picked St. Pauls to win each week this season. The Bulldogs and I are both 0-3, as a young group is experiencing some growing pains against a difficult schedule.

This week the Bulldogs welcome an experienced West Columbus team that reached the third round of the 1A state playoffs a year ago. While St. Pauls is still learning how to win, the Vikings have grown pretty accustomed to it.

I still believe St. Pauls has the athletes to be competitive against most of the teams they may play, even as they’re not in as strong a position to win the games as they’ve been in recent years, and that they’ll still be among the top half of the Southeastern Athletic Conference when league play commences. This should be a good game, but the experience for West Columbus may lead to another lesson learned for the Bulldogs.

West Columbus 32, St. Pauls 28

Fairmont at Southern Lee

It’s hard to pin down how strong Southern Lee is this season; their record is 2-1, with a couple of blowout wins, but they’ve beaten two struggling programs before a loss to a very strong Eastern Randolph team. Tyrice Douglas has been strong running the ball, with seven touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

But looking at Fairmont is a little more clear: the Golden Tornadoes have struggled offensively, and haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since Week 1, even as their defense is still playing well. Special teams was also a big factor in last week’s loss to Westover.

Southern Lee won 41-22 at Fairmont last year, and it’s hard to see the Golden Tornadoes narrowing the gap that considerably to earn the win — but this should be a competitive game and not a runaway.

Southern Lee 28, Fairmont 16

