Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons gives instructions to Brandon Rodriguez (22) as he substitutes into the game during Wednesday’s match against Jack Britt at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton soccer coach Kenny Simmons knows that after two years without a United-8 Conference loss, the rest of the league will be gunning for the Pirates this fall.

But when two of the league’s best teams had their shot at Lumberton this week, the Pirates made a statement with a pair of victories.

The Pirates earned a 2-1 overtime win over Jack Britt on their home pitch Wednesday, one day after a 5-2 win at Cape Fear in their United-8 opener.

“We’re the team with the target on our back, and we were a little disappointed how our season started,” Simmons said. “We lost to (Jack Britt) and Cape Fear in the (Battle for the) Bell tournament. But the challenge was keeping the guys positive, and keeping their confidence up because it dipped a little, and having them just be patient and believe in the process. I said, guys, got to be patient and the process is going to take care of itself. They’ve risen to the occasion.”

Lumberton (5-4, 2-0 United-8) has now won 28 consecutive United-8 games since the league’s formation before the 2021-22 school year.

Wednesday’s win came in a defensive struggle against the Buccaneers (5-4, 1-1 United-8), with a penalty kick making the difference in overtime.

After a foul in the box with 2:20 left in the first extra session, senior forward Angel Robles connected for his seventh goal of the season, hitting a low line drive into the left half of the net as the goalkeeper dove right.

“We just had to bring the energy up and take up the team, and take our chances,” Robles said. “The energy to bring us up, we just had to take our chances in finish. … (I had to) just be calm and just take (the penalty), just finish it.”

Simmons had turned to Robles for a penalty kick Tuesday at Cape Fear, hoping to restore the senior’s confidence.

“He’s had a good week,” Simmons said. “Korbyn (Walton) had been taking PKs, but I went with Angel for a reason, because sometimes you’ve got a goal-scorer that’s struggling, give him the opportunity to go up there and take that penalty, and get his confidence up, and he came back and scored two more last night, and he gets the chance tonight.”

Damani Miller scored the first goal for Jack Britt less than nine minutes into the match. Lumberton provided the equalizer on a goal by Walton with 22:20 left in the half, assisted by Brandon Rodriguez.

“They were playing with a very high line, and we had five or six offsides calls, it took us a while to figure out,” Simmons said. “And then finally we sprung somebody in behind them with a good-timed run. I think it was Korbyn. Brandon had a nice ball, had the vision to hook up and find him with a nice pass behind, and Korbyn did what he does and finished for us.”

The rest of regulation was played primarily in the middle third of the field, with limited goal-scoring opportunities for either side. A free kick by the Pirates hit the crossbar of the goal with two minutes left in regulation, ultimately sending the match to overtime.

“Defensively they were well organized; it was a defensive struggle tonight,” Simmons said. ” We opened the game up in the second half and put a little more pressure on them. But that first half was a defensive struggle, both teams were organized.”

Wednesday’s match was just the Pirates’ second home match in their first nine matches of the season, and they have two more away matches next week; Lumberton plays Monday at South View and Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.

