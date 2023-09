WHITEVILLE — The Fairmont girls tennis team earned an 8-1 nonconference win Wednesday at Whiteville.

Fairmont (2-0) won five of the six singles matches; Helen Boeshore won 8-5, Addison Waldo won 8-2, Madalynn Godwin won 8-4, Skyler McNeill won 8-1 and Shalylia Barksdale won 8-4. Jaelynn Hayes took an 8-1 loss.

In doubles, Boeshore/Waldo won 8-3, Godwin/McNeill won 8-3 and Barksdale/Hayes won 8-5.

The Golden Tornadoes start Southeastern Athletic Conference play Thursday at home against St. Pauls.