A game shouldn’t result in fear. A game shouldn’t result in sleepless nights. A game shouldn’t result in a chaotic scramble for cover. A game shouldn’t result in coaches shielding players, commendable as the act is. A game shouldn’t result in fans vomiting from distress.

A football game resulted in all of these things Friday night when it was — for the second time at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in less than a year — interrupted by the loud, rapid pops of gunfire originating from the parking lot.

As someone who was in the stadium both times — for Friday’s Red Springs-Lumberton game, and the county middle school championship last November, when one individual was injured in a shooting — I have a simple question to ask, one which should have a simple affirmative answer but apparently doesn’t in this place at this time.

Can we please play a football game in peace?

Fortunately no one was physically injured in Friday’s incident. But the fact that no one was struck doesn’t negate the fact that it happened again and someone could have been — and the psychological toll for those in attendance, including many young people, is potentially immeasurable.

Once was an unfortunate incident. Twice? Now it’s a pattern.

More than 1,000 fans were in attendance for Friday’s game. I can’t help but think that there’s one- or two hundred of us who were also present at last year’s occurrence, when gunfire interrupted the trophy presentation. This time, it happened just after the second-half kickoff.

While November’s incident was unnerving, within a couple of days I was able to move on. After it’s happened again, I’ll admit it’s been far more difficult to stop thinking about it — even as someone who wasn’t all that close to the gunfire in either instance.

And while, looking ahead at the football schedule, it will most likely be late October before I cover another Lumberton home game, I think it’s reasonable to wonder how I’ll feel when I do so, considering two of the last three times I’ve been there for a football game have been so bluntly interrupted.

But I will continue to cover high school football in Robeson County, including Lumberton — and not just because it’s my duty to do so. I’m determined not to let violence “win” by changing my way of life, which in the fall includes the Friday night lights.

Still, prevention of similar incidents in the future is certainly top of mind. I’ve been brainstorming for the last few days what security solutions could be a possibility. While everyone goes through a metal detector to get into the stadium at this and every other Robeson County high school, the proximity of the parking lot to the home bleachers at Lumberton — mere feet — creates a unique and difficult logistical situation. Expanding the stadium’s security perimeter to include the parking lot likely isn’t practical without causing major traffic headaches on Linkhaw Road and beyond.

After last year’s shooting, additional temporary lighting was added in the parking lot at all Robeson County football and basketball games. While that’s been criticized by some as simply putting a band-aid on the issue, it is a positive step — and the truth of the matter is that it’s a complicated problem.

While broader solutions are both more boring to talk about and require more patience than any immediate fix, finding solutions to the problem of crime in Robeson County, particularly among our youth, will be an important way to approach prevention of future such incidents.

Obviously playing games without fans is an impractical permanent step moving forward for several reasons, but doing so to finish the Red Springs-Lumberton game on Saturday afternoon was the right call by the Public Schools of Robeson County, doing all it could to ensure the game was given its best possible chance to finish without further incident.

I’m so glad that the players were given that opportunity — something which was uncertain in the fog of the immediate aftermath Friday night, but became clearer as discussions were held between the schools and the school district late Friday night and into Saturday morning before the decision to proceed.

At the resumption, no personnel nonessential to the game were even allowed on campus — which felt like the most secure location in North Carolina. Acknowledging my privilege to be present, it was very eerie to watch a stadium which had been loud and proud for both teams just 20 hours earlier sit empty. I would say it was a flashback to the pandemic-era contests with limited fans — but even then, with very limited crowds, we still never saw high-school events with zero fans in attendance like Saturday.

It’s an absolute shame that this violence robbed the community of the chance to cheer on their Pirates and Red Devils as the first-ever football meeting between the schools continued — especially as it became a fantastic football game. Even without accounting for the off-field developments, it was one of the most dramatic finishes I’ve seen to a high school game in a long time, with Red Springs eking out a 19-18 win.

Much of the fourth quarter took place in a rain shower — then, as that finish played out, a massive rainbow rested in the sky above the east end zone. After everything that happened during the 22-hour span of this football game, it was a beautiful, poetic and tranquil scene as the contest was completed.

Perhaps it was a divine sign that such an incident will not happen again. I, for one, certainly pray that it won’t.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.