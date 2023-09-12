PEMBROKE — Gray’s Creek and Purnell Swett are pretty similar.

Both have solid run games, though their scheme differs from each other. Both have strong defenses.

Both are 3-0 this season. But that perfect record will change for one of them when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Purnell Swett’s Big Mo Stadium. It is the United-8 Conference opener for both squads.

Purnell Swett is seeking its first 4-0 start since the Rams won their first seven games in 2009.

“The momentum is there, we’ve just got to get on it and ride with it,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “I feel comfortable when we’re playing a wing-T team because — I like playing wing-T teams. Our defense can read it well, and in the past we’ve read it well. So I’m looking forward to Friday night.”

Both teams are coming off a bye week entering conference play. Gray’s Creek, coached by former Purnell Swett head coach Jon Sherman, beat E.E. Smith 29-21 on Aug. 18, won 47-19 at Red Springs at Aug. 25, and defeated Pine Forest 56-35 on Sept. 1.

The Bears run a wing-T offensive scheme.

“Gray’s Creek loves to run the ball. That wing-T system they’ve put in is effective. They’ve got two running backs that can run the ball very well, and their quarterback, the last game he ran the ball extremely well too.”

Those running backs include senior Javon Webb (580 rushing yards, six touchdowns), sophomore Alphonso Myers (238 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and sophomore Zeek Reed (169 rushing yards, three touchdowns) along with senior quarterback Tyler Davis (221 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 183 passing yards, two passing touchdowns).

Preparing to face a team that’s fairly similar to them in a lot of ways makes game planning easier for the Rams.

“It makes it easier, other than the fact that they’re going to have two wings,” Deese said. “But preparing for the run is a lot easier when we are a run team.”

The Rams are coming off a bye week following a 33-13 win at Red Springs two weeks ago. Deese is also using the experience of facing Red Springs’ run game, including Jakelsin Mack, to help prepare for the Bears.

“Last week we were, (Mack), he had the potential to break it at any time, and we held him in check for the most part,” Deese said. “This week, nothing’s changing — (Reed) and (Webb), that’s our guys that we have to concentrate on. If we can shut the run game down, our chances improve, and we’re just going to have to continue what we’ve done to this point.”

While much of the focus for this contest is on both teams’ ground game, Deese expects Rams quarterback Raymond Cummings to be a big factor as well in determining the outcome.

“Raymond is going to have a big game,” Deese said. “When that happens — their defense is good too — if we can get our receivers and Raymond on the same page, Raymond’s due for a big game.”

Gray’s Creek has defeated the Rams in each of the last two seasons, with a 22-13 win last year and a 31-0 victory in 2021, in the only two previous meetings between the teams.

Lumberton at Cape Fear

Lumberton also begins United-8 Conference play this week as the Pirates travel to Fayetteville to face Cape Fear at 7:30 p.m.

Cape Fear (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 28-21 defeat at Laney, after previously defeating Pine Forest 47-6 and Terry Sanford 38-25.

Two quarterbacks have played in all three games for the Colts, with senior Bryce McKenzie throwing for 373 yards and six touchdowns and sophomore Geronimo Sanchez throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns; both have found senior wideout Jeremiah Melvin plenty, as he has 383 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. Favour Murtala leads the run game with 287 rushing yards.

The Pirates carry a 15-game losing streak into the contest, and have also been outscored 102-0 in the last three meetings against Cape Fear, dating back to 2019. This includes last year’s 37-0 outcome.

Cape Fear leads the all-time series 18-17, including a 7-3 edge in 10 previous matchups as conference opponents.

Red Springs at Mullins

Red Springs will complete its nonconference slate Friday when the Red Devils cross the state line to take on Mullins at 7 p.m.

Mullins (0-3) has been outscored 130-50 in three losses to start the season, including a 43-16 loss last week at Trinity Collegiate.

The Auctioneers have gained most of their yardage this season through the air, with sophomore Kanazzion Bethea throwing for 509 yards and six touchdowns to date; 10 Mullins players have caught at least one pass this season.

Red Springs looks to get over .500 for the season after last week’s 19-18 win at Lumberton.

Mullins won last year’s game 36-28 in Red Springs, which was the first meeting between the programs.

Fairmont at Martin County

Fairmont will make the three-hour trip to Williamston to face Martin County at 7 p.m. Friday.

Martin County (1-2) enters the contest fresh off its first win of the season, a 24-6 decision over Southside. The team previously lost 32-21 to North Pitt and 17-7 to Ayden-Grifton.

Much of the Martin County offense runs through sophomore back Jaquavion Sheppard (277 rushing yards, four touchdowns). Sophomore quarterback Kwahli Basnight has passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Fairmont (1-3) has lost three straight games, including a 38-12 loss at Southern Lee. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of last week’s game were the team’s first offensive scores since Week 1.

Friday marks the first football meeting between the schools.

