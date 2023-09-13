PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost Tuesday’s United-8 Conference home match to Seventy-First, 3-1.

Seventy-First (4-5, 2-3 United-8) won the first set 25-18 and the second set 26-24; Purnell Swett (5-6, 1-3 United-8) won the third set 26-24 before the Falcons won the fourth set 25-17 to clinch the match.

Anileigh Locklear had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces for the Rams, Calista Lewis had six aces and 11 assists and Yazmyn Locklear had two kills and 14 digs.

The Rams play Thursday at Douglas Byrd.