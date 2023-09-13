GAFFNEY, S.C. — A UNC Pembroke foul in the box in the 86th minute led to Limestone’s game-winning penalty kick Wednesday night, as the Saints upended the Braves 2-1.

Anna Grossheim tied the game for the Black & Gold, but was ultimately the only goal the Braves could muster. UNCP doubled up Limestone in the shot department (18-9), but could only get five on frame for the match.

The result gave Limestone (1-2-0) a 5-4 edge in the all-time series with UNC Pembroke (2-2-0), while also winning the third-straight contest in the series.

Limestone’s Lucie Bertrand opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box to put the Saints ahead.

The Braves struck back in the 74th minute with an unbelievable effort from senior Anna Grossheim, taking control 40 yards out, outrunning a defender up the left side, and firing a perfect strike past the keeper to tie the match.

Limestone’s Ellie Mills was successful on her 86th-minute PK, giving the Saints the lead for good.

Grossheim led the way with six shots and three on goal, both match-highs. She also netted her 27th career goal for the Braves.

Sophomore Mercy Bell logged five shots for the Braves.

The Braves fell to 2-3-0 on the road in the series with Limestone with Wednesday’s loss.

The Braves will return to Conference Carolinas play this weekend, as they will head to Banner Elk on Saturday to take on Lees-McRae (0-4-0, 0-0-0 CC). Kickoff at Tate Field is set for 2 p.m.