FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team stayed perfect for the season with a 9-0 road win over West Bladen Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Tornadoes won all six singles matches. Helen Boeshore defeated Yari Santana 6-1, 6-2; Addison Waldo topped Yuri Santana 6-0, 6-1; Madalynn Godwin beat Madison Wilkins 6-0, 6-0; S. McNeill defeated Ashley Sanchez-Resendiz 6-2, 6-4; S. Barksdale beat Lauren Douglas 6-0, 6-2; and J. Hayes topped Faith Wren 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Boeshore/Waldo defeated Santana/Santana 8-5; Godwin/McNeill beat Sanchez-Resendiz/Wren 8-4; and Barksdale/Hayes won 8-1 over Valeria Lopez-Martinez/Chastity Singletary.

Fairmont hosts Clinton on Monday.

Cape Fear sweeps Pirates

The reigning 3A state champion Cape Fear girls tennis team visited Lumberton Wednesday and left with a 9-0 victory.

Lumberton’s Mackenzie Register became the first Cape Fear opponent in a conference match in three years to win a set; Ansley Thomas won the match over Register 3-6, 6-2 (10-6).

In other singles matches, Shea Bieniek defeated Alyssa Stone 6-0, 6-0; Andi Brinker topped Shania Hunt 6-1, 6-1; Brianna Keen won against Josie Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Dani Fick beat Caroline Hall 6-0, 6-2; and Olivia Arnette defeated Carlee Register 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

In doubles, Bieniek/Brinker defeated Stone/Carlee Register 8-0; Fick/Keen topped Hunt/Mackenzie Register 8-1; and Sophia Bullard/Arnette beat Lamesha Love/Andrea Brown 8-3.

Lumberton is 5-3 overall and 5-2 in United-8 Conference play.

South View beats Purnell Swett soccer

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team lost 3-2 in Wednesday’s United-8 Conference home game against South View.

Purnell Swett (6-3, 1-3 United-8 Conference) got a goal from Kevin Locklear, while Marcos Ibarra had a goal and an assist.

South View is 3-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett faces St. Pauls in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lumberton; Lumberton will play Red Springs at 7 p.m.