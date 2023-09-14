NETANYA, Israel — UNC Pembroke swimming freshman Gabrielle Hyson recently competed in five events at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship in Netanya, Israel, representing Grenada.

The Junior World Championships is an international championship event organized biennially by World Aquatics for swimmers aged 14-18 years old as of Dec. 31 of the year of the competition. Over 600 swimmers from more than 100 national federations were at the competition. The six-day competition took place at the Wingate Institute, a facility that was built for hosting world-class international swimming events.

The freshman competed in the 50-meter butterfly, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 400 individual medley and logged personal-best times in all events.