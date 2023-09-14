A shift in the 2023 high school football season has begun.

All the games count, of course, but we’ve begun the shift into the ones that count even more.

Conference play begins this week in the United-8 Conference, with Lumberton and Purnell Swett each playing their league openers. While it’s not quite that time yet in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, which includes Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, those schools still have their eyes on the start of conference play with each having one nonconference game remaining, two of which are this week.

So as this shift commences, here’s some predictions on what could happen Friday night.

Last week: 2-1

Season to date: 10-4

Gray’s Creek at Purnell Swett

Two undefeated teams meet in arguably the biggest game for Purnell Swett in more than a decade as the Rams welcome the Bears, coached by former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman. These teams are nearly mirror images of each other, with strong run games and strong defenses leading the way for their solid starts to the season.

Looking at their one common opponent, Red Springs, both teams beat the Red Devils fairly comfortably on the scoreboard — but the Rams did a better job stopping the run in their matchup with Red Springs, while Gray’s Creek still allowed a decent rushing performance even in the win.

Add in the fact that Purnell Swett has more capability for a big passing play if needed, and the home-field advantage in front of what should be a terrific crowd for this showdown, and I’ve got the Rams winning a close one.

Purnell Swett 23, Gray’s Creek 21

Lumberton at Cape Fear

Dennis McFatten’s debut season at Lumberton hits conference play after the Pirates have faced plenty of adversity already — McFatten said he could write a book on the season’s first four weeks.

Cape Fear’s experienced defense is its strength, and playing two quarterbacks in each of their three games so far presents a unique challenge for the opposing defense.

Lumberton hasn’t scored the last three times they’ve played the Colts, dating back to 2019, and is mired in a 15-game losing streak. But, despite losing their first three games this season, there’s signs of improvement for the Pirates — and while this game is an uphill battle, they’ll keep the score respectable and end the head-to-head scoring drought.

Cape Fear 35, Lumberton 7

Red Springs at Mullins

Red Springs travels south across the border to my hometown of Mullins to face a struggling Auctioneers team.

While Mullins is the first pass-heavy offense Red Springs has seen this season, something that could present a challenge for the Red Devils defense, the Auctioneers are allowing over 40 points per game defensively so far this season.

Red Springs lost this game at home last year, but after already surpassing last year’s win total they can continue to show how much they’ve improved by going on the road and beating that team comfortably. With their run game and defense, they’ll do so.

Red Springs 34, Mullins 12

Fairmont at Martin County

Fairmont faces the longest road trip any Robeson County team will face this season with a three-hour bus ride to Williamston to face Martin County.

Both teams enter the game with one win on the season, but Martin County has momentum on its side coming off a 24-6 win over Southside last week. The team is young, but has some talented skill-position players capable of making a big impact.

Fairmont’s offense has struggled so far this season, with two fourth-quarter touchdowns last week marking their first offensive touchdowns since Week 1. While I do think they’ll be able to build some from those late scores at Southern Lee — and can say the Tornadoes may have found something by inserting Harlan Hunt at quarterback — there’s still going to be some growing pains for this unit on the road.

Martin County 24, Fairmont 16

