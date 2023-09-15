St. Pauls’ Katherin Lowery hits the ball over the net during Thurday’s match against Red Springs in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Hosting itsin-county rivals in the Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for both clubs, the St. Pauls volleyball team took care of business on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were never threatened in any set, convincingly winning each to claim the match 3-0.

“We have a lot of points that I wish we would have worked on capitalizing a little bit more, but I think that we are heading in the right direction,” St. Pauls coach Glenda Lowery said. “The team overall has a lot of good chemistry and I feel like we’re in a good place for this season going in.”

St. Pauls (6-5, 1-0 Southeastern) started the night by taking a 15-5 lead in the first set, cruising to a 25-11 set win.

Red Springs (1-5, 0-1 Southeastern) briefly led the second set 7-6, and remained within a point at 9-8 before a 9-0 run by the Bulldogs on Cierra Jones’ serve made it 18-8, and St. Pauls won the set 25-12.

An 11-0 run on Jaiden Morrisey’s serve early in the third set for St. Pauls made it 12-1, and the Bulldogs held leads of 17-3 and 22-5 en route to a 25-7 set win to clinch the match.

“I think it was just communication, because when you don’t talk to each other everything falls apart, so communicating was the big part,” Jones said on the team’s success.

Jones had four aces, three kills and seven assists in the match. Katherin Lowery had three aces, five kills and four assists; Jaiden Morrisey had four aces; Jessica McNair had three aces; Ava Monroe had three kills; and Brazlyn Kinlaw had three digs.

The well-rounded statistical game by many of the St. Pauls players is a normal occurrence for the Bulldogs.

“I have several girls who (are well-rounded),” Glenda Lowery said. “I have girls that are able to move around if something happens, they’re able to play multiple positions, and our stats are staying consistent. I think that’s the big difference this year, we have that group that’s able to keep well-rounded stats.”

“Everybody playing on key and just playing their role really good, it allows everybody else to do well at their part,” Jones said.

Red Springs, which is already a young team in the midst of a self-described rebuilding year, was missing four starters for Thursday’s game.

“I’m having to play people we wouldn’t typically play and changing positions,” Red Springs coach Nicole Strickland said. “This is a new experience and this is their third game this week. … It’s disheartening a little bit.”

St. Pauls, which lost a nonconference match 3-1 to Lumberton on Wednesday, plays Tuesday at Fairmont before a rematch Wednesday against the Pirates.

“I always want us to be better, but I feel like we are making gains, we’re making the growth that we need to,” Glenda Lowery said. “The things that we have traditionally had issues with, we have been working on, coming back and digging ourselves back out of those ruts.”

The Red Devils play a nonconference match Monday at E.E. Smith before traveling to Clinton for a conference match Tuesday.

“Growth is going to be my main concern this year,” Strickland said. “And letting the players learn each other, because that’s a big (thing), when they don’t have the glue that makes it stick together, and that’s what we’re lacking right now.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.