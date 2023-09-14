PEMBROKE — The positive energy around The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football program since Mark Hall’s hiring as head coach last December faces a yet-to-be-seen challenge this week: responding after a loss.

The Braves take the field against Mountain East Conference foe Charleston for a noon kickoff Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium, nine days removed from their first loss of the season at West Virginia State.

“I think we’ve had a good week of practice,” Hall said. “We’ve addressed some issues that we had last week, and we’ve challenged the guys — obviously we don’t want to make losing a habit around here. I think the guys have responded, and as the week’s gone on we’ve gotten better every day, so I think we’re building momentum as we get closer and closer to gameday, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The Braves (1-1) lost 37-35 to the Yellow Jackets last Thursday on the road after a season-opening 19-17 win over Fayetteville State Sept. 1 in Pembroke.

Charleston (2-0) enters the matchup with an impressive pair of wins — particularly the Golden Eagles’ most recent triumph, a 54-14 win over Concord last week. Charleston defeated Gannon 22-13 in Week 1, and will play its first road game of the season Saturday in Pembroke.

The Golden Eagles are averaging 38.0 points per game, and 419.0 yards of total offense, so far this season.

Chavon Wright has rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Golden Eagles, while Javonte Howard has completed 66.7% of his passes for 458 yards and seven scores, already connecting with 10 different wide receivers for at least one catch so far this season.

“They’ve been a team that’s consistently scored; the last couple years they’ve been in the mid- to upper 30s in scoring,” Hall said. “They scored 70 against UNC Pembroke last year and they’re coming off scoring 54 against Concord. I’m looking forward to seeing our defense, though. We didn’t play well last week — we gave up points that I think we know we shouldn’t have — so these guys have a chip on their shoulder and they’ve been challenged, and no better way to respond than to play one of the top offenses and see where you’re at.”

Charleston’s 70-21 win over the Braves last year in West Virginia marked the most points allowed in UNCP program history. While about half of the new-look Braves team in 2023 didn’t experience that lopsided result, it’s certainly top of mind this week for those still around the program from last season.

“I think for us, one of our core values is pride,” Hall said. “We might lose some games, but I don’t think we’re going to give up 70. I think if you just play in a prideful way, and play hard and compete, you may not always win, but I don’t think you’re going to be on the wrong side of a 70-20 type of game. If these guys have any character to them, they’re going to show up and they’re going to compete and battle and make Charleston earn it. They’re a good team, so they’re going to make some plays, but we’ve got to just keep battling and responding and finding ways to get off the field.”

While the Braves are coming off a loss last week, they’ll look to continue building off a stronger — and more balanced — offensive game than they had in the Week 1 win. After rushing for just 42 yards against Fayetteville State, the Braves netted 149 yards on the ground and 165 through the air against West Virginia State.

“We usually, offensively, always start a little slower and then get better as the season goes on,” Hall said. “We saw some progress from Week 1 to Week 2, and we’ve a good week of practice, so hopefully it translates to more production. We’ve still got some things we’ve got to get cleaned up. We’ve got to find a way to run more plays.”

Caleb Pierce has thrown for 424 yards and three touchdowns through two games for the Braves; Trey Dixon has 167 receiving yards — 23.9 per catch — and one touchdown.

Nick Evans leads the Golden Eagles defensive front, already compiling four sacks this season, with linebacker Aden Miller and defensive back Cashawn Beasley each accounting for a team-high 10 tackles.

Charleston leads the all-time series 3-2, with the teams splitting two previous meetings in Pembroke; UNCP won the last home game in the series, a 21-14 decision on Oct. 23, 2021.

