LUMBERTON — The boys soccer teams from Lumberton and St. Pauls won their respective semifinal matches in the Robeson Cup on Saturday at Lumberton, advancing to next Saturday’s championship match.

Lumberton defeated Red Springs 6-1, while St. Pauls earned a 3-0 win over Purnell Swett.

Lumberton (7-4) scored two goals in the first three minutes of the match, led Red Springs 4-0 at halftime and got a hat trick from Korbyn Walton en route to the victory.

Angel Robles scored less than two minutes into the match for the Pirates, assisted by Dakoda Hunt, and Brandon Rodriguez scored a minute later, assisted by Robles. Walton scored the Pirates’ next three goals; the first was assisted by Rodriguez with 29 minutes left in the first half, before an unassisted goal with four minutes left before intermission.

Walton’s third goal, eight minutes into the second half, was assisted by Rodriguez. Josh Badillo scored with 18 minutes left, assisted by Isaac Juarez, to make it 6-0.

Carlos Hernandez scored a goal for Red Springs (0-4-1) with three minutes left.

Lumberton has won the Robeson Cup all three times it has been held since it was established in 2019.

St. Pauls (5-3) scored all three of its goals in the first half as the Bulldogs topped Purnell Swett (6-4).

Kevin Lopez scored for St. Pauls on a long shot after it rebounded to the top of the box, Gamaliel Silvan Cordova scored on a shot from 25 yards and Covin Gomez got behind the defense and found the slot to score.

Purnell Swett lost its fourth straight game after a 6-0 start.

Lumberton will face St. Pauls in the championship match Saturday at 7 p.m., with Red Springs facing Purnell Swett for third place at 5 p.m.; both matches will be held at Purnell Swett.

The teams also have matches next week: St. Pauls hosts Pender, Lumberton hosts Douglas Byrd and Purnell Swett hosts Seventy-First on Monday, while Red Springs hosts Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.