PEMBROKE — A record-breaking performance on Thursday paved the way for Vanja Przulj to be named as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The announcement marks the second weekly recognition of the season for Przulj.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj registered a career-best 32 kills against Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday. The senior’s performance was a school record while matching the NCAA DII record for the season of most kills in a five-set match. Przulj has recorded 152.0 points for the season.

Przulj hit .373 from the net during Thursday’s non-conference match. She followed up the performance logging 11 kills against Chowan in the conference opener. Przulj recorded a total of 43 kills, 15 digs, and three service aces.

Kosgei named CC Runner of the Week

A standout performance Friday at the UNG Invitational has helped junior Jackline Kosgei earn Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week honors, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The Eldoret, Kenya native crossed in seventh place with a time of 18:25.3 in the 68-person field, making it the seventh-fastest 5K time in school history. Kosgei now holds four of the top seven 5K times in school history.

Monday’s announcement marks the fifth time in Kosgei’s career she has earned the award.

Kosgei and the Braves will now prepare for the Koala Invite on September 30. The race will be held at Par Tee Golf Course in Columbia, S.C. Start times have not been announced.