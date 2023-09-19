ST. PAULS — With no offers and little interest from college football programs, the opportunity for exposure could be extremely valuable for St. Pauls senior linebacker Jamarcus Smith.

A big opportunity will present itself later this year.

Smith was selected to represent North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

“I’ve still got no offers. I’ve got little interest,” Smith said. “But with the way my recruiting goes, it could go a lot, because you could have coaches at the game, and do well, and (get an offer).”

Smith’s selection marks the second straight year a St. Pauls player has been picked to the Shrine Bowl after running back Kemarion Baldwin played in the all-star game last year, and was named the offensive MVP for the North Carolina team.

“It’s huge,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We’re trying to push and trying to show people we’re doing great things in this program; it’s huge. He’s my second guy to make it to the Shrine Bowl. I’m so proud of him.”

“It means a lot to the program, because without the coaching staff I wouldn’t be in the position I am now,” Smith said.

Smith is one of eight linebackers and 43 total players named to the North Carolina roster. Setzer says it’s a case of Smith’s hard work paying off.

“It’s hard to get a kid that’s so talented that works so hard; he works so hard the entire year,” Setzer said. “I think the kids should take a page out of his book, because he’s a guy that takes what he puts in, and this day in age with social media kids, they want to receive the rewards and don’t want to put in the work; he puts in the work. The kid really puts in the work.”

Smith has 15 tackles, with three tackles for loss, through the Bulldogs’ first four games of the 2023 season; St. Pauls is 1-3 entering Friday’s game against Charlotte Latin, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Smith led the Bulldogs with 80 tackles last season, with four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Smith has participated in recruiting combines in San Antonio and Las Vegas, and Setzer believes it’s only a matter of time before the offers begin to come — something which a Shrine Bowl invitation will only help.

“We’ve gotten so many different reviews on him, and everybody’s like ‘he’s right there on the cusp,’” Setzer said. “I really believe this is going to open up, and it shows him two things, it shows him that he belongs, and the opportunity to show he belongs is going to put more and more big-time eyes on him. He’s definitely a next-level kid, so I’m excited for him to get some recognition for his hard work.”

Smith, like many within the St. Pauls program, cites former Bulldogs running back Marquiese Coleman, the 2019 Robeson County Heisman who died in a shooting in July 2021, as an influence — but the relationship is even more personal, as Smith is Coleman’s cousin, and playing high school football for Smith is a matter of following in Coleman’s footsteps.

“I wanted to compete behind my big cousin, Big 32 (Marqueise Coleman), and he made a way for me, so I was following in his footsteps and kept God first,” Smith said. “(Coleman) had a big impact on my life.”

Other Sandhills-area players selected for the North Carolina team include West Columbus defensive lineman D.J. Brant, East Bladen defensive lineman Masion Brooks, Pinecrest linebacker Jadin Baptist, Clinton wide receiver Josiah McLaurin and Scotland offensive lineman Darrius McDougald. The North Carolina team is coached by Monroe’s Johnny Sowell.

The South Carolina roster includes Dillon offensive lineman Josiah Thompson.