FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team stayed undefeated and moved into first place outright in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with a 6-3 home win over Clinton Tuesday.

In singles play, each team won three matches. Fairmont’s Addison Waldo beat Kensley Lamb 8-4; Madalynn Godwin topped Emily Edgerton 8-3; and Skyler McNeill defeated Ainsley Parker 8-0. Clinton’s singles wins included: Kensley Puryear beat Helen Boeshore 8-4; Lensley Cabral topped Shalylia Barksdale 8-6; and Lilly Williams defeated Jaelynn Hayes 8-0.

Fairmont (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern) won all three doubles matches to take the overall match. Boeshore/Waldo defeated Lamb/Edgerton and Godwin/McNeill topped Puryear/Williams, both by 8-1 scores; Barksdale/Hayes beat Parker/Cabral 9-7.

Fairmont travels to Lumberton for a nonconference match Thursday.

Lumberton soccer outduels Knights

The Lumberton boys soccer team made easy work of visiting nonconference foe West Bladen with a 6-1 win Tuesday.

Lumberton (9-4) led 4-0 at halftime.

The Pirates got two first-half goals from Brandon Rodriguez, six minutes apart midway through the half, after previous goals from Korbyn Walton and Emilio Carrera. Dakoda Hunt, Angel Robles, Walton and Robinhio Tanis each had first-half assists.

Robles scored two second-half goals, both in the first seven minutes after intermission, on assists from Carrera and Ethan Stevens.

West Bladen (2-8) got one second-half goal.

Lumberton travels to Seventy-First for a United-8 Conference match Wednesday before playing St. Pauls in the Robeson Cup championship match Saturday at Purnell Swett.

In other local sports action Tuesday, St. Pauls volleyball defeated Fairmont 3-0, with set wins of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-16.