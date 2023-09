The threat of bad weather on Friday has caused all three football games this week involving Robeson County high schools to be moved, either to Thursday or earlier Friday.

Both the Cape Fear at Purnell Swett and Jack Britt at Lumberton games will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. Pauls’ homecoming game against Charlotte Latin will remain on Friday, but will be played at 5 p.m.

Red Springs and Fairmont are idle this week.