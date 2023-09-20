The high school football season is halfway over.

Wait, the high school football season is halfway over?

This week marks the sixth out of the 11 weeks that make up the high school football regular season, meaning this week’s action serves as the midpoint in the season. While many of the most important games are still to come — with three of Robeson’s five high schools still yet to begin conference play — the opening chapters to the season’s story book have already been written.

So, as the season turns this notable corner, what shift will begin to take place Friday night? Can St. Pauls end nonconference play on back-to-back wins after its 0-3 start? Can Lumberton end its long losing streak? Can Purnell Swett stay undefeated?

With the games moved up due to Friday’s weather forecast — with Purnell Swett and Lumberton both playing home games at 7 p.m. Thursday and St. Pauls moved up to 5 p.m. Friday — let’s not wait any longer to make some predictions.

Charlotte Latin at St. Pauls

Full disclosure: despite doing some research on the Hawks for purposes of content leading up to this game, I still don’t know a whole lot about Charlotte Latin. I do know what St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer has told me: they’re a well-coached, fundamentally-sound team, one that isn’t going to beat itself.

Setzer also says beating itself is what plagued the Bulldogs through three losses to start the season. But the Bulldogs have shown growth, especially in a 14-12 win over West Columbus in their last game two weeks ago, and are starting to get healthier as well.

Setzer says that, despite their 1-3 record, the Hawks might just be the toughest test the Bulldogs have seen yet. But after acing the test against West Columbus, having a bye week to prepare and continuing an upward trend for the program after the tough start, I think the Bulldogs find a way to get it done on homecoming — though this might be a bad time to mention that all four of my misses in picks this season have been St. Pauls games, without a single correct prediction (insert shrug emoji here).

St. Pauls 23, Charlotte Latin 17

Cape Fear at Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett is riding a wave, with a 4-0 start in coach Josh Deese’s first season and quite possibly the program’s best team since the late 2000s. That will all be put to the test, though, when Cape Fear visits Big Mo Stadium on Thursday night — the toughest test the Rams have faced to date.

The matchup pits Purnell Swett’s defensive physicality over some strong athletes on the Colts offense. Two quarterbacks have both been solid in split playing time, with running back Favour Murtala leading the ground game and Jeremiah Melvin having one of the best seasons of any wideout in the region. An experienced Cape Fear defense will also be a test for the Rams to match up against.

In what should be another competitive game akin to last week’s 42-39 thriller, I expect a back-and-forth battle. But at the end of the night, the Colts will have just enough to get over the finish line.

Cape Fear 35, Purnell Swett 28

Jack Britt at Lumberton

After the tumultuous game against Red Springs, Lumberton’s Dennis McFatten said he could write a book about his first four weeks as head coach. It’s only gotten crazier in Pirateland, with last week’s game having to be stopped early with Lumberton having so few players it was disadvantageous to continue in a game that the outcome was not in doubt.

While Jack Britt should be a moderately easier matchup than Cape Fear, it will still be an uphill battle for Lumberton Thursday night. Between injuries and opt-outs, nearly half of the original Lumberton roster is gone — and even at full strength the team would have likely been an underdog in every conference game this season, lacking a win since 2021.

McFatten’s simply been dealt a terrible hand, on and off the field, plain and simple, and it’s not going to get easier overnight.

Jack Britt 41, Lumberton 7

