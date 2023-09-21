FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion registered nine blocks and five service aces while committing just 12 attack errors to help fuel a 3-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Wednesday evening at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.

The setback for the Braves (6-6, 1-1 CC) snapped a two-game win streak and marked the first loss to the FMU since 2021. The Patriots (5-6, 1-0 CC) improve to 44-29 all-time against the Black & Gold, and have won two of the last three meetings when playing in Florence.

Francis Marion hit .209 in the opening set and took a 13-9 lead after a five-point run capped off with a kill from Madilyn Gartner. UNC Pembroke responded with four straight points of their own to take a 16-15 lead, and took the set 25-22 after scoring the final five points of the set.

The Patriots hit a match-high .333 from the net in the second set and used a Madilyn Gartner service ace to take a 16-11 lead. The Braves continued chipping away at their deficit and knotted the score at 23 apiece after a service ace from Hope Turbyfill, but FMU took the final two points of the set to win 25-23.

Francis Marion strung together five consecutive points to lead the third set 10-7, but a kill from Emma Fraidenburg tied the score at 12 apiece. The Braves hit just .143 from the net, but took a 25-24 lead after a pair of Francis Marion attack errors. The Patriots used kills from Kara Walker and Caroline Lucas to close out the set, 27-25.

In the fourth set, FMU pushed its lead out to 14-7 after a kill from Madilyn Gartner. UNCP stayed in the set and cut its deficit back to 22-18 with a block from Ruby Countryman, but the Patriots won three of the final four points to win the set 25-19 and end the match.

Vanya Przulj led the Braves with 16 kills and had 18 digs. Countryman had 13 digs and four blocks, Abby Peduzzi had nine digs, Karagyn Durco had 19 assists, Katie Pressley had 14 assists, Tyler Patterson had 12 assists and Turbyfill had 24 digs.

The Braves will be back in action on the road on Friday when they battle North Greenville (8-3, 1-0 CC). First serve is set for 7 p.m. inside Hayes Gymnasium.