FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton senior forward Korbyn Walton earned a hat trick Wednesday as the Pirates defeated Seventy-First 7-2 in a United-8 Conference road match.

Walton scored the Pirates’ first two goals in the first eight minutes of the match, with assists from Angel Robles and Joshua Badillo; his third came on Lumberton’s final goal of the match, with 18 minutes remaining, on a penalty kick.

Lumberton (10-4, 5-0 United-8 Conference) also got first-half goals from Badillo and Robles, with Robles assisting Badillo’s goal and Isaac Juarez assisting Robles. The Pirates led 4-0 after 16 minutes of play and maintained that lead through the rest of the half.

Emilio Carrera and Robles scored second-half goals, with Robles totaling two goals and two assists for the night, before Walton’s third capped the Pirates’ scoring; Mark Ramirez and Carrera had second-half assists.

Juarez and Bryan Villafuerta split halves at goalkeeper and combined for seven saves for the Pirates.

Lumberton won its 31st consecutive United-8 Conference match, dating back to the league’s formation in 2021. Seventy-First is 3-6-1 overall and 1-4-1 in league play.

Lumberton will face St. Pauls in the Robeson Cup championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Purnell Swett.

Rams defeat Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 5-1 home conference win against Douglas Byrd Wednesday.

Marcos Ibarra, Jace Jacobs, Ethan Scott, Brayden Jacobs and Kevin Locklear each scored one goal for Purnell Swett (8-4, 3-3 United-8); Kevin Locklear also had three assists and Jacolby Locklear had one.

Douglas Byrd is 0-5, both overall and in conference play.

Purnell Swett will host Red Springs in the Robeson Cup’s third-place match on Saturday.

Lumberton girls tennis dominates South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated South View 8-1 in a United-8 Conference home match Wednesday.

Lumberton (7-3, 7-2 United-8) won five of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches. In singles, Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone beat the Tigers’ Sarela Buttrum 6-0, 6-0; Logan Hickman topped Savanna Hardee 6-3, 6-3; Shania Hunt defeated Jasmine Wagner 6-0, 6-0; Josie Lawson won against Rosa Mendiata 6-1, 6-0; and Mackenzie Register beat Kaleisha Pressley 6-3, 6-1. South View’s Jayliyah DeJesus earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Pirates’ Caroline Hall.

In doubles, Stone/Hickman beat Buttrum/DeJesus 8-1; Hunt/Lawson topped Wagner/Hardee 8-3; and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register defeated Lily Harris/Isabelle McNeil 8-0.

The Pirates host undefeated Fairmont in a nonconference match Thursday.

In other local action Wednesday, Gray’s Creek defeated the Purnell Swett volleyball team 3-0.