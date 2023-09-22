PEMBROKE — A solid 2022-23 season has put the UNC Pembroke swimming team in position to be a contender for the Conference Carolinas title as the Braves tied with two-time defending conference champion, Emmanuel, at the top of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Black & Gold picked up a trio of first-place votes with 32 points, while Emmanuel also earned three first-place votes and 32 votes. Barton was picked third in the poll earning the final first-place vote with 27 total points.

UNCP is coming off of a 2022-23 season where they finished 10-3 and were a perfect 6-0 at home. The Braves finished second at the Conference Carolinas Championships in February where Britta Schwengle was named Freshman of the Year and head coach Oscar Roverato was named Coach of the Year. Mariel Mencia Martinez also highlighted the season after qualifying for the NCAA Championships where she placed 41st in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Braves will officially begin the 2023-24 season at home on Saturday when they host Salem College. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. at the Sue Walsh Swimming Pool.