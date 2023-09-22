Fairmont’s Addison Waldo gets set for a return shot during Thursday’s match at Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

<p>Lumberton’s Mackenzie Register hits a return shot during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Skyler McNeill gets set to hit a backhand shot during Thursday’s match at Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone serves during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Helen Boeshore, left,, serves to Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone during Thursday’s match in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Madalynn Godwin gets set to hit a backhand shot during Thursday’s match at Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Caroline Hall gets set to hit a return shot during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Shalylia Barksdale, back, serves to Lumberton’s Mackenzie Register during Thursday’s match in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Jaelyn Hayes gets set to hit a backhand shot during Thursday’s match at Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Shania Hunt serves during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Caroline Hall, right, and Fairmont’s Skyler McNeill chat between games during Thursday’s match in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Helen Boeshore gets set to hit a backhand shot during Thursday’s match at Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Carlee Register gets set to hit a backhand shot during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Fairmont’s Shalylia Barksdale serves during Thursday’s match at Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Lumberton’s Logan Hickman hits a return shot during Thursday’s match against Fairmont in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

LUMBERTON — In a matchup of Robeson County’s two best high-school girls tennis teams, naturally the outcome came down to the wire.

Visiting Fairmont beat Lumberton 5-4 Thursday afternoon as the Golden Tornadoes improved to 8-0 this season.

Fairmont won four of the six singles matches; Lumberton (7-4) won two of the three doubles matches, but Fairmont’s lone doubles win sealed the overall match.

In singles, Fairmont’s Addison Waldo topped Lumberton’s Logan Hickman 8-3; Madalynn Godwin beat Shania Hunt 8-5; Skyler McNeill defeated Caroline Hall 8-6; and Jaelyn Hayes won against Carlee Register 8-5. Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone earned an 8-6 win over the Golden Tornadoes’ Helen Boeshore, while Mackenzie Register defeated Shalylia Barksdale 9-7.

Godwin/McNeill beat Hunt/Josie Lawson 8-1 in doubles to clinch Fairmont’s match win. Stone/Hickman defeated Boeshore/Waldo, and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register beat Barksdale/Hayes, both by scores of 8-2.

Fairmont plays Monday at St. Pauls; Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek.

