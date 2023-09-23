TIGERVILLE, S.C. — North Greenville hit .457 from the net and committed just six attack errors on the way to a 3-0 (16-25, 12-25, 20-25) victory against the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Friday evening inside Hayes Gymnasium.

The Braves committed 18 attack errors and hit .163 from the net during Friday’s setback and have now dropped their last two contests. The Crusaders (9-3, 2-0 CC) have now won their last four matches and improve to 2-0 when playing on their home court.

Katie Pressley has now registered 2,000 assists in her career with the Black & Gold after logging 13 assists during the match, along with four digs.

A kill from the Braves’ Katelynn Swain tied the score at 10 apiece early in the opening set. North Greenville hit an impressive .528 from the net and took a 22-14 lead after a 7-1 scoring surge to stay in control of the set, winning 25-16.

The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 12-5 lead in the second set after a service ace from Makayla Reusch. The Braves struggled offensively committing nine attack errors as NGU took a 20-8 lead and took the set 25-12 after hitting .360 from the net.

North Greenville scored the first six points of the third set, and would eventually take a 13-4 lead following a UNC Pembroke attack error. UNCP chipped away at their deficit with a four-point run to cut the score to 21-14, but NGU won four of the final seven points to conclude the match with a 25-20 set win.

Vanya Przulj had 13 kills, two aces and five digs for the Braves, Emma Fraidenburg had five kills, Abby Peduzi had four kills, Tyler Patterson had nine assists, Karagyn Durco had seven assists, Hope Turbyfill had two aces and seven digs, and Ruby Countryman had two blocks.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday for a conference matchup with Southern Wesleyan (1-8, 0-3 CC) in Central, South Carolina. First serve is set for 2 p.m. inside Tysinger Gymnasium.