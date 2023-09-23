Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The Fairmont Women’s Club Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 13 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $65 per player, which includes all golf fees, meals before and after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The Fairmont High School Boys Basketball Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, Sept. 30 with tee times starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $70 per player. This is a four-person captains-choice format. Call 910-827-0842 for more information and to sign up.

Greg Dial and Davey Paul were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-shot victory over Lonail Locklear and LeMark Harris. The second flight was won by Buckey Beasley and Warren Bowen with James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long coming in second place. Donald Barnes and Robert Clyburn were the third-flight winners with Atlas Warwick and Knocky Thorndyke coming in second place. Bob Antone, Warren Bowen, Ray Lowry and JT Powers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 66, Joe Marks 69, Jeff Wishart 69, Mitch Grier 69, Bert Thomas 71, Mike Connor 71, J.T. Powers 72, Butch Lennon 73, James Thompson 73, Eddie Williams 74, Joey Todd 74, Mike Madden 75, Tommy Davis 75, James Barron 76, Barry Leonard 77, Tim Moore 78 and Danny Glasscock 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].