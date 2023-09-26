ST. PAULS — The Fairmont girls tennis team continued its undefeated streak to start the season with a Monday victory over St. Pauls, winning 8-1.

The Golden Tornadoes are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

In singles, Fairmont’s Helen Boeshore defeated St. Pauls’ Danna Sanchez, Addison Waldo beat Danae Hernandez and Skyler McNeill topped Angela Morales, each by a 6-0, 6-0 score. Madalynn Godwin defeated Belen Bernal and Shylylia Barksdale beat Sarai Lazardo, each by scores of 6-1, 6-0; and Jaelynn Hayes topped Thanya Garcia 6-4, 6-0.

In doubles, Godwin/McNeill beat Sanchez/Bernal 8-0 and Barksdale/Hayes topped Hernandez/Morales 8-4. Fairmont forfeited the third doubles match.

Waldo improved to 9-0 in singles; Godwin and McNeill are each undefeated in both singles and doubles.

Both teams host West Bladen in their next match: St. Pauls on Wednesday, Fairmont on Monday.

Lumberton tops Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 7-2 United-8 Conference home win over Gray’s Creek Monday.

Lumberton (8-4, 8-2 United-8) won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

In singles, Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone defeated Gray’s Creek’s Meadow Ellis 6-1, 7-5; Logan Hickman beat Becca Slade 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; Shania Hunt topped Saniyah Leach 6-4, 6-7 (10-7), 10-8; Caroline Hall won against Addison Davis 6-1, 6-2; and Mackenzie Register beat Kelly Arjona 6-0, 6-1. The Bears’ Chloe Hall defeated the Pirates’ Josie Lawson 6-0, 6-3.

The Pirates’ Stone/Hickman earned an 8-4 win over Ellis/Slade in doubles, and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register topped Arjona/Carly Canady 8-3. Gray’s Creek’s doubles win came from Leach/Hall, who beat Hunt/Lawson 8-2.

The Pirates travel to Douglas Byrd on Wednesday.