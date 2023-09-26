FAYETTEVILLE — Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson was presented the 2023 NCHSAA Region 4 Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award Monday at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Region 4 meeting.

Williamson said he was surprised to receive the award and honored beyond words.

“Anyone who had the honor of knowing and working with Charlie Adams understands how much this award means,” Williamson said.

“Charlie was an incredible person who was passionate about sports and giving all high school students the opportunity to participate. He valued fairness and demonstrated exemplary leadership. I am truly honored to have received this award,” he said.

Adams passed away in 2017 after serving as the NCHSAA executive director from 1984 until his retirement in 2010.

He is credited with the creation of “a number of innovations during his NCHSAA career, including implementing a corporate sponsorship program, starting the NCHSAA Endowment fund, greatly expanding the state awards program, developing more classified state championships and helping start the innovative Student Services program,” according to the NCHSAA.

Adams also served as president of the board of directors for the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“The NCHSAA’s Distinguished Service Award bears his name, presented annually at regional meetings to one person in each of the state’s eight regions. It is given to an individual still actively serving as an educator who has gone above and beyond what would normally be expected in service to NCHSAA programs and served in education for at least 10 years,” according to the NCHSAA.