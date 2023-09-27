FAYETTEVILLE — In the first of back-to-back games between the teams, the Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 to Cape Fear on Tuesday.

Cape Fear (13-1, 7-1 United-8 Conference) won the three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-12.

Anileigh Locklear had four kills and seven digs for Purnell Swett (5-9, 1-6 United-8), Anyssia Mains had three kills, and Emily Cummings had 10 digs.

The teams meet again Wednesday in Pembroke.

In other local volleyball action Tuesday, St. Pauls defeated Clinton 3-1, with set scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-20.