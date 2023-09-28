PEMBROKE — Anna Grossheim started the scoring in the 8th minute, Cora Taylor ended the scoring in the 89th minute, while five other Braves got in on the action in between, as UNC Pembroke (4-3-1, 3-1-1 CC) took care of Barton (1-3-2, 1-2-1 CC) 8-1 on Wednesday night at LREMC Stadium.

Grossheim notched two goals and an assist, while Abigail Lowry, Eugenie Amidou, Bea Vazquez, Mercy Bell, Maria Cancio and Taylor all scored goals for the Braves. Bell and Taylor also registered assists to go along with their goals, while Ashleigh Harris, Ilaya Bigford, and Devyn Hart also tallied assists for the Black & Gold.

Wednesday’s result took the Braves to 12-3-1 in the all-time series with Barton, while also stretching their win streak over the Bulldogs to ten. Barton’s lone goal broke a three-match scoreless streak against the Braves in the series as well.

Mercy Bell played a ball across the box to the foot of Anna Grossheim, who one-touched it home for the game’s first goal.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the 20th minute on the back of an unbelievable effort from Lowry, who made a couple moves to get free for a shot, and fired a perfect left-footed strike to beat the keeper.

Barton answered right back a minute later as Kassie Krul took a pass from Lexis Goldberg and found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

A late-game barrage of Braves goals began in the 58th minute when Bigford headed a corner kick service to Amidou, who fired a one-touch strike just past the endline for a 3-1 lead.

Grossheim added her second goal of the game in the 63rd minute, this time with a rare Olimpico on her corner kick, making it 4-1.

Four minutes later, Grossheim gained control of the ball and played a perfect ball to a streaking Vazquez, who took one touch, cut back left, and fired a strike to the back of the net for a 5-1 lead.

Harris took control just past midfield in the 73rd minute, shook past two Barton defenders, and played a beautiful ball to an open Bell in front of the net, who put it home to make it 6-1.

Cancio took an 82nd-minute pass from Taylor, dribbled around a couple Bulldog defenders, and finished it off with the right foot for a 7-1 advantage.

Taylor found an open Hart up the right sidelin, who then played a ball back to Taylor in front of the net to finish off the night in the 89th minute.

Grossheim had a team high five shots, with a team-high three shots on goal, to go along with her two goals and assist. The goals were the 29th and 30th of her career, while also recording her 27th career assist.

Amidou recorded her first goal of the season, while Taylor recorded her first points as a Brave with her goal and assist.

Bell tallied her ninth goal of the season and 18th of her career to go along with her assist.

UNCP’s eight goals marks the second time in as many seasons they have hit that mark, after doing so against King on September 17, 2022.

Nineteen Braves saw at least 13 minutes on the pitch.

Chiara Coppin recorded six saves, the most thus far of the 2023 season.

UNCP will hit the road to Murfreesboro on Saturday to take on conference opponent Chowan. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the CU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.