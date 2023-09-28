Before I’m up late Friday evening covering high school, I’ll be up early Friday morning watching the opening day of one of my favorite sporting events — the 44th Ryder Cup, the biennial golf matches between the U.S. and Europe, being contested in Rome.

While football and golf are quite different, this event can be a little more similar than others, from the raucous atmosphere to the hostility in the us-against-them mentality, and the binary team outcome.

But there’s also a great local rivalry game Friday pitting a red team against a blue team — and in their case, there definitely is not an ocean between the two communities, just mere miles.

So instead of boring you with more Ryder Cup talk — though I’ll certainly be spending some time watching the great event this weekend — here are some predictions for the matches of the football variety to take place locally on Friday.

Last week: 3-0

Season to date: 17-4

Red Springs at St. Pauls

While the Lumberton-Purnell Swett series gets more attention, perhaps because the schools are the two largest in Robeson County, this rivalry is just as big. St. Pauls has won five straight games in the series, but Red Springs is much improved from what it’s been the last couple of years.

The run game will be key for both sides in this game, with St. Pauls coming off its best rushing performance all season last week and Red Springs having shown its strong capabilities on the ground as well. Both defenses have also had strong performances in recent weeks.

While the Red Devils’ three wins have, in fact, come over three winless teams, the Red Devils are still closer to St. Pauls than what some people think, which should produce a competitive game. But ultimately, the Bulldogs will earn the win.

St. Pauls 21, Red Springs 12

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

This game will be big for Purnell Swett in a couple of ways. First, it’s the team’s first time taking the field after a loss all season, so how will they respond after last week’s 22-point defeat? Secondly, this game is between a couple of teams that look to be among a group around third to fifth or sixth in the conference, so this result could eventually loom large in the standings.

Jack Britt has a decent threesome of skill players offensively in quarterback Jackson Powell, running back Cameron Williams and wide receiver Javonte Brooks, and their offensive output has rebounded nicely after starting the season with back-to-back shutouts, scoring 49 points in each of the last two weeks. But those games were against Douglas Byrd and Lumberton, each winless, and are the Buccaneers’ only two wins.

Purnell Swett should be a motivated bunch after Cape Fear’s convincing win last week in Pembroke. The Rams defense will make some plays here, while their offense should be able to run effectively and put the points on the board to get back in the win column.

Purnell Swett 35, Jack Britt 24

Lumberton at South View

The uphill climb for Lumberton through United-8 Conference play continues this week with a trip to Hope Mills to face a strong South View team. The Tigers are 4-1 this season, with the lone loss coming to league favorite Seventy-First.

The Tigers offense can hang with anyone either on the ground or through the air, with 14-touchdown back Christian Rutledge in the backfield and quarterback Tyriq Clarida finding receiver Donovan Pauling-Outlaw often. Containing it all presents a challenge for any opponent, let alone a struggling one.

The well-documented issues of depth and attrition for Lumberton won’t make this any easier. A series that’s seen 49-0 games in each of the last two years may produce something similar Friday.

South View 49, Lumberton 7

Fairmont at Midway

Fairmont enters conference play having lost four straight games, and heads north to face a Midway team that’s been an offensive juggernaut all season.

The 4-1 Raiders are averaging over 44 points per game this season and showcase a variety of offensive weapons. While the team has played some high-scoring games in which the defense struggled — including an 80-58 loss to James Kenan — the Raiders shut out their most-recent opponent, Goldsboro.

While Fairmont’s defense is the team’s strength, this is easily the toughest offense the Golden Tornadoes have had to face — and with the offense struggling all season to date, it’s hard to see them scoring the points necessary to stay in this one.

Midway 42, Fairmont 12