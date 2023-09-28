FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls tennis team swept Douglas Byrd 9-0 in United-8 Conference play Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Lumberton won all four singles matches that were played, plus two forfeits. Alyssa Stone beat Nia Agnew and Shania Hunt topped Mariah Matthews, both by 8-0 scores; Josie Lawson defeated Briana Rojas 8-4 and Caroline Hall won against Sherry Brown 8-1.

In doubles, the Pirates earned two more wins and an additional forfeit. Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register topped Agnew/Matthews, and Lameshea Love/Hall defeated Rojas/Brown, both by scores of 8-1.

Lumberton is 9-4 overall and 9-2 in the United-8. The Pirates host Seventy-First in a doubleheader on Monday.

Purnell Swett ekes out win at Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 1-0 overtime win Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.

After a scoreless draw through regulation, Purnell Swett (9-5, 4-4 United-8) got an overtime goal from Jace Jacobs, assisted by Kevin Locklear.

Branlon Brooks had three saves for Purnell Swett, including a Gray’s Creek (1-11, 1-6 United-8) penalty kick in the second overtime.

Purnell Swett hosts Red Springs in the third-place match of the Robeson Cup on Saturday.

Cape Fear tops Lady Rams again

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost to Cape Fear for the second straight day in a 3-0 defeat Wednesday in Pembroke.

Cape Fear (14-1, 8-1 United-8) won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-8.

Purnell Swett (5-10, 1-7 United-8) hosts Jack Britt on Thursday.