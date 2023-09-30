Offensive explosion features record performances by Dixon, Johnson

PEMBROKE — Saturday’s first half could not have been more even between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team and Wheeling.

The second half came up all Braves.

Multiple single-game school records fell as the Braves scored on their first four second-half possessions to earn a 41-20 victory over the Cardinals.

“The first half, we made a few mistakes, but we stayed in it — and then obviously in the second half, we had a good second half on both sides of the ball and kind of separated ourselves there,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “That was a really good win.”

From a 13-13 tie at halftime, with the teams practically dead even in each of the major statistical categories, the Braves outscored the the Cardinals 28-7 in the second half.

The Braves (3-2, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) did it with explosive plays, including touchdowns of 75, 18, 25 and 73 yards.

“I felt like the last two weeks we’ve been close — you could just kind of see it coming,” Hall said. “We’ve been right there, and we had a pretty good day today, 41 points and we had over 500 yards,” Hall said. “I think the guys are starting to figure it out and starting to realize what the scheme can do if we execute and play to our capability. I told them at one point in the game, this is what it’s supposed to look like.”

“Lately we’ve been getting into it slow; we haven’t been a good first-half team and we’ve been coming out in the second half and trying to kick it in,” Braves wide receiver Trey Dixon said. “But we kept going what we had going in the first half and tried to put our foot on their necks.”

Trey Dixon set new UNCP records with four receiving touchdowns and 240 receiving yards; he did all of it on seven receptions, averaging 34.3 yards per catch.

“I had a minor setback last week, so I to come back; I was talking to Coach (Colin) Neely before the game and he said ‘you owe us for last week,’” Dixon said. “That was on my mind the whole game, just doing it for the whole team.”

Colin Johnson, making just his second collegiate start, matched Luke Charles’ school record with six passing touchdowns. He also threw for 334 yards, completing 17 of his 28 pass attempts, though he did have three interceptions; Johnson ran for 94 yards, a team high.

“I didn’t really realize until, I think Coach (Jayden) Riley came up to me and said I had six (touchdowns), but really the goal is just to get out there the next series and do it again,” Johnson said. “I had three interceptions, we had a turnover, so you take those away it might have been an even better game.”

“(Johnson’s) come in and he’s really ignited us,” Hall said. “He’s given us another threat back there in the run game which has helped us quite a bit and then he’s making plays with his arm, so he’s going to continue to get better as well.”

The second-half explosion began quickly, with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Dixon on the first play of the second half.

“I was going to call a different play and then as the players ran on the field I switched it,” Hall said. “Obviously it’s just meant to be. We ended up running a play that’s a (run-pass option), and Trey was wide open and Colin threw a great ball and Trey took it to the house, and it just gave us momentum right off the bat.”

Wheeling (3-2, 2-2 MEC) did answer that initial third-quarter score, with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lutz to DaeDae Drummer on the Cardinals’ next drive to tie the score at 20-20. But the Braves held the Cardinals — who entered having scored 87 points in their previous two games — scoreless for the rest of the game.

“We started flowing to the ball; everybody started moving faster,” Braves linebacker Sean Hill said. “Something our (defensive) coordinator said, Coach (Colin) Neely, is weird things happen when you run to the ball. It was a collection of all of us; we all stepped up and said they’re not going to score too much.”

Jordan Gregg led the Braves with 10 tackles and Justin Foreman had nine; both also had an interception. Hill was one of three Braves with seven tackles, and recovered a Cardinals fumble.

“I was really proud of the defense, they’re starting to figure it out as well,” Hall said. “We put them in some bad spots with the turnovers; they probably don’t give up 20 points if we don’t have the turnovers.”

Johnson and Dixon connected for an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Braves the lead for good at 27-20. After recovering a Wheeling fumble deep in Braves territory, UNCP drove 80 yards and scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Malik Tobias for the first two-possession lead by either side all game, 34-20, with 1:18 left in the third.

Another quick-strike drive came with a two-play Braves scoring drive, with Johnson throwing to a wide-open Dixon for a 73-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 41-20 with 13:58 to go.

“The ball just fell in my hands, and I just thought, ‘run.’ I just saw green grass,” Dixon said. “Earlier in the season against Fayetteville State, I got caught, and they’ve been on me all year about getting caught, so I said I’ve just got to run.”

UNCP forced two turnovers on downs by Wheeling, with an additional interception by the Braves’ Foreman on a fourth-down play, during the fourth quarter. Gregg also intercepted the Cardinals on the final play of the game.

Lutz was held to 20-for-43 through the air for Wheeling, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Young led the Cardinals with 55 rushing yards; Jermaine Earl caught five passes for 57 yards and Quron Winder had three receptions for 54 yards.

At the game’s outset, UNCP opened the scoring with a 4-yard pass from Johnson to Jayden Smith on the Braves’ opening drive, with the PAT missed for a 6-0 advantage.

Wheeling answered with a 31-yard field goal by Joao Lima, cutting the lead to 6-3, which remained the scored through the rest of the first quarter.

The Cardinals turned a Braves fumble into points with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lutz to Jermawn Ford, and Wheeling took a 10-6 lead with 8:20 left in the half.

UNCP took back the lead on a flea-flicker play: after a handoff, running back Keyshawn Jefferson flipped back to Johnson, who found Dixon for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Braves led 13-10 with 3:25 before halftime.

“We practice trick plays every week, it just hasn’t happened yet,” Hall said. “We had a couple of tricks on the call sheet this week and we were able to run the flea flicker and it went perfectly. … We practice those things, we talk about those things, it’s part of what we do and you’ll continue to see those things as long as I’m here.”

“We practiced it all week, and honestly we really didn’t run it that well during the week,” Johnson said. “We got out there and it’s really just you’ve got to execute it that time. We got lucky and I had a good pitch back from Keyshawn and Trey beat the safety, so I just had to put it up there for him to go get it.”

After an interception by the Wheeling defense at the 1:03 mark, which was J.R. Atkinson’s second pick of the afternoon, the Cardinals used the good field position to score on a field goal by Lima, tying the game at 13-13 as the half expired.

Having won consecutive games for the first time this season, the Braves will travel to Frostburg State, which suffered its first loss Saturday, for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

“Wheeling was 3-1 coming in here, Frostburg (is 3-1) next week, Fairmont’s playing good ball here in two weeks, and these are the games we want to play in,” Hall said. “We want to compete against the best teams, and we want this program to be playing at a high level so we can compete against the best — and we want to be able to do that on the road.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.