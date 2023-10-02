BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos shattered a school record, while Benedetta Pepe Pugliese recorded another NCAA B Standard time to help the UNC Pembroke swimming team to a first-place team finish at the King Invitational on Sunday at the Kingsport Aquatics Center.

Rodriguez Matos took top honors in the 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:05.00 for a new school record. She also swam a leg on the 400-yard Freestyle relay team that won the event.

Pepe Pugliese added another NCAA B Standard time on Sunday after winning the 400-yard Individual Medley with a time of 4:29.16. The newcomer placed second in the 100-yard Breaststroke.

Freshman Katie Raleigh claimed a pair of event titles during Sunday’s competition after a dominating performance in the 100-yard Backstroke and 200-yard Butterfly. Britta Schwengle won the 100-yard Freestyle, while Schwengle, Rodriguez Matos, Gabby Hyson and Rhyan Murphy won the 400-yard Freestyle.

UNCP tallied 10 personal-best marks on Sunday. The Braves will be back in action on October 21 when they host a tri-meet with Wingate and Chowan. The meet will start at 1 p.m. at the Sue Walsh Swimming Pool.