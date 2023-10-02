PEMBROKE — Another impressive week that helped the UNC Pembroke volleyball team to a 3-0 week has landed Vanja Przulj with her third Conference Carolinas Player of the Week laurel, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj tallied 20 or more kills in all three matches and registered a double-double in all three contests as well. Przulj started the week with a 26 dig and 12 kill performance on the road against Barton. The senior closed out the week with 20 kills against Converse and Belmont Abbey, while also adding 15 and 11 digs against the two teams.

Przulj hit better than .285 from the net in each of the three matches. She posted a .390 hitting percentage during Saturday’s victory against Belmont Abbey. The everyday starter for the Black & Gold leads the conference with 4.33 kills per set.

Kosgei named CC Runner of the Week

A first-place finish Saturday at the Akiah McMillian Invitational has propelled junior Jackline Kosgei to being named Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The Eldoret, Kenya native crossed first with a time of 22:18.7, nearly six seconds ahead of second place, and tying her own time from last year’s NCAA Southeast Regional for the seventh-fastest 6K time in school history. Kosgei now holds four of the top eight 6K times in school history.

Monday’s announcement marks the sixth time in Kosgei’s career she has earned the award.

Kosgei and the Braves will now prepare for the UAH Chargers XC Invite in Huntsville, Ala. hosted by the University of Alabama in Huntsville at John Hunt Park. Races are set to begin at 8 a.m.