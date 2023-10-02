PEMBROKE — Thirteen home games, as well as a pair of road exhibition matchups, highlight the 27-game schedule for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team that was released on Monday by head coach Drew Richards.

Fans wishing to get an early look at the reigning 2022-23 Conference Carolinas Champions are invited to attend Moonlight Madness presented by McDonald’s on October 26 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event will signal the start of an impressive season-long promotion schedule as the Black & Gold look to #StayGolden for the 2023-24 campaign.

Reserved seat season tickets are already on sale for Braves Club members and the 2022-23 season ticket holders, and will go on sale to the general public on October 18. Season tickets ensure fans a chairback seat at midcourt in one of the nation’s most electric environments, and can be purchased for $115. Season tickets can be purchased online at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets, or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at (910) 775-4123.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court will host a plethora of promotional events in 2023-24, including Alumni Weekend for both the men’s and women’s teams, Feb. 16-18, 2024. The promotion schedule also includes Sneakerhead Night in January and the annual Neon Night later in January.

The Black & Gold will play the first of two exhibitions against NCAA Division I opponents on October 28 when they travel to Texas to face Houston who is coming off of a season that saw it advance all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The contest will be played at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The Braves will close out exhibition play four days later when they face defending Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and tournament champions Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on their 2023-24 regular season schedule, Nov. 4-5, when they travel to Lakeland, Fla., to take part in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The Braves will make their home debut on November 21 when they welcome Fayetteville State to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

UNCP will open up Conference Carolinas play on December 2 when they host Southern Wesleyan at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court at 4 p.m.

Lady Braves release schedule

Fourteen home games, as well as a road exhibition matchup with Coastal Carolina, highlight the 29-game schedule for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team that was released on Monday by head coach John Haskins.

The Black & Gold will play their only exhibition matchup against NCAA Division I opponent Coastal Carolina on December 10. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on their 2023-24 regular season schedule, Nov. 11-12, when they travel to Hartsville, S.C. to take part in the 2-day, 4-team Conference Challenge inside Coker’s Deloach Center. The Braves will make their home debut six days later when they welcome St. Augustine’s to Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for a 2 p.m. matchup on November 18.

UNCP will open up Conference Carolinas play on December 2 when they host Southern Wesleyan at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for a 2 p.m. tipoff.