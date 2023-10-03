PEMBROKE — A record-breaking performance on Saturday proved to be more than enough for Trey Dixon who has been named as the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

Dixon finished Saturday’s game with a total of 240 receiving yards and caught four touchdown passes. The Gibson native’s performance was highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown catch. Dixon broke the school record for most receiving touchdowns in single game, as well as most receiving yards in a single game.

Dixon ranks second in the MEC for receiving yards per game averaging 95.4 yards. He also ranks seventh in the league in touchdowns with five for the season.