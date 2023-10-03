FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team remained undefeated with a 7-2 win over West Bladen Monday in Fairmont.

Fairmont (10-0, 7-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won all seven matches that were played, with two losses coming by forfeit.

In singles, the Golden Tornadoes beat West Bladen’s Yari Santana 6-1, 6-1; Addison Waldo defeated Yuri Santana 6-2, 6-0; Skyler McNeill topped Ashley Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Shalylia Barksdale won against Lauren Douglas 6-0, 6-2; and Jaelynn Hayes defeated Faith Wren 6-1, 6-2. West Bladen (4-6, 2-3 Southeastern) won the sixth singles match by forfeit.

Boeshore/Waldo won their doubles match against Yari Santana/Yuri Santana 8-1, while McNeill/Barksdale topped Sanchez/Wren 8-0. The Knights won the third doubles match by forfeit.

Fairmont’s next match will be Wednesday at Clinton for the Southeastern’s regular-season championship.

Lumberton tops Seventy-First twice

The Lumberton girls tennis team won both matches in a United-8 Conference doubleheader Monday at Seventy-First, winning the first 5-1 and the second 9-0.

In the first match, Lumberton won five of the six singles matches; with the Pirates (11-4, 11-2 United-8) having clinched the overall match, doubles were not played. Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone defeated the Falcon’s Kaylee Ford 8-0, Logan Hickman topped Princess Ross 8-1, Shania Hunt beat Mariyah Massey 8-3, Mackenzie Register won against Khloe Biggers 8-2 and Carlee Register defeated Raven Melvin 8-1. Seventy-First’s Olivia Lee beat Josie Lawson 9-7.

In the second match, Lumberton won all six singles matches and all three doubles. In singles, Stone topped Ford 8-0, Hickman defeated Ross 8-1, Caroline Hunt topped Massey 8-4, Lameshea Love beat Lee 8-6, Carlee Register won against Biggers 8-2 and Andrea Brown defeated Melvin 8-1.

In doubles, Stone/Hickman beat Ross/Massey and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register beat Lee/Melvin, both by scores of 8-0; Hunt/Hall topped Ford/Biggers 8-1.

Seventy-First is 3-10, both overall and in United-8 play.

Lumberton completes its regular season Wednesday at Purnell Swett.

Pirates earn key win at Jack Britt

The Lumberton boys soccer team defeated Jack Britt 1-0 in a key matchup in the United-8 Conference race Monday in Fayetteville.

Angel Robles scored the game’s only goal unassisted 15 minutes in.

Goalkeeper Isaac Juarez had seven saves as part of a clean sheet for Lumberton (13-5, 7-1 United-8).

After last week’s loss to Cape Fear, the Pirates remain in a loss-column tie with the Colts atop the conference standings while pushing Jack Britt (12-6, 6-3 United-8) to two losses behind the co-leaders.

The Pirates will host South View on Wednesday.

St. Pauls comes back to beat West Bladen

The St. Pauls boys soccer team overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to come back and defeat West Bladen 3-2 Monday in Bladenboro.

West Bladen (3-12, 0-3 Southeastern) scored goals in the 15th and 21st minutes to take a 2-0 lead, which it retained through the end of the first half.

St. Pauls (8-4, 2-0 Southeastern) got on the scoreboard with a 50th-minute goal by Covin Gomez; the Bulldogs missed a chance to tie the match when a penalty kick with seven minutes left was saved.

The Bulldogs, though, did get the equalizer with four minutes left when Omar Canuto scored off a corner kick. St. Pauls then took the lead on an own goal by West Bladen off the deflection of a saved Bulldogs shot.

St. Pauls will play Wednesday at home against Clinton, which is currently the No. 1 team in the 2A East Region.

Cape Fear shuts out Rams

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team suffered a 3-0 defeat Monday at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (11-4, 8-1 United-8) led the Rams (10-6, 4-5 United-8) by a 2-0 score at halftime.

Branlon Brooks had eight saves in goal for Purnell Swett.

The Rams host Jack Britt on Wednesday.

In other local sports action Monday, St. Pauls volleyball lost 3-2 to Jack Britt, with set scores of 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 22-25 and 15-12.