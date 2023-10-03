The Fairmont girls tennis team takes a group picture. Pictured in the front, from left, is Helen Boeshore, Addison Waldo and Shalylia Barksdale. In the second row, from left, are Mallorie Blackburn, Jaelynn Hayes, Skyler McNeill and Madalynn Godwin. Contributed photo | Odell Brown

The Fairmont girls tennis team takes a group picture. Pictured in the front, from left, is Helen Boeshore, Addison Waldo and Shalylia Barksdale. In the second row, from left, are Mallorie Blackburn, Jaelynn Hayes, Skyler McNeill and Madalynn Godwin.

Contributed photo | Odell Brown

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team remained undefeated with a 7-2 win over West Bladen Monday in Fairmont.

Fairmont (10-0, 7-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won all seven matches that were played, with two losses coming by forfeit.

In singles, the Golden Tornadoes beat West Bladen’s Yari Santana 6-1, 6-1; Addison Waldo defeated Yuri Santana 6-2, 6-0; Skyler McNeill topped Ashley Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Shalylia Barksdale won against Lauren Douglas 6-0, 6-2; and Jaelynn Hayes defeated Faith Wren 6-1, 6-2. West Bladen (4-6, 2-3 Southeastern) won the sixth singles match by forfeit.

Boeshore/Waldo won their doubles match against Yari Santana/Yuri Santana 8-1, while McNeill/Barksdale topped Sanchez/Wren 8-0. The Knights won the third doubles match by forfeit.

Fairmont’s next match will be Wednesday at Clinton for the Southeastern’s regular-season championship.

Lumberton tops Seventy-First twice

The Lumberton girls tennis team won both matches in a United-8 Conference doubleheader Monday at Seventy-First, winning the first 5-1 and the second 9-0.

In the first match, Lumberton won five of the six singles matches; with the Pirates (11-4, 11-2 United-8) having clinched the overall match, doubles were not played. Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone defeated the Falcon’s Kaylee Ford 8-0, Logan Hickman topped Princess Ross 8-1, Shania Hunt beat Mariyah Massey 8-3, Mackenzie Register won against Khloe Biggers 8-2 and Carlee Register defeated Raven Melvin 8-1. Seventy-First’s Olivia Lee beat Josie Lawson 9-7.

In the second match, Lumberton won all six singles matches and all three doubles. In singles, Stone topped Ford 8-0, Hickman defeated Ross 8-1, Caroline Hunt topped Massey 8-4, Lameshea Love beat Lee 8-6, Carlee Register won against Biggers 8-2 and Andrea Brown defeated Melvin 8-1.

In doubles, Stone/Hickman beat Ross/Massey and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register beat Lee/Melvin, both by scores of 8-0; Hunt/Hall topped Ford/Biggers 8-1.

Seventy-First is 3-10, both overall and in United-8 play.

Lumberton completes its regular season Wednesday at Purnell Swett.

Pirates earn key win at Jack Britt

The Lumberton boys soccer team defeated Jack Britt 1-0 in a key matchup in the United-8 Conference race Monday in Fayetteville.

Angel Robles scored the game’s only goal unassisted 15 minutes in.

Goalkeeper Isaac Juarez had seven saves as part of a clean sheet for Lumberton (13-5, 7-1 United-8).

After last week’s loss to Cape Fear, the Pirates remain in a loss-column tie with the Colts atop the conference standings while pushing Jack Britt (12-6, 6-3 United-8) to two losses behind the co-leaders.

The Pirates will host South View on Wednesday.

St. Pauls comes back to beat West Bladen

The St. Pauls boys soccer team overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to come back and defeat West Bladen 3-2 Monday in Bladenboro.

West Bladen (3-12, 0-3 Southeastern) scored goals in the 15th and 21st minutes to take a 2-0 lead, which it retained through the end of the first half.

St. Pauls (8-4, 2-0 Southeastern) got on the scoreboard with a 50th-minute goal by Covin Gomez; the Bulldogs missed a chance to tie the match when a penalty kick with seven minutes left was saved.

The Bulldogs, though, did get the equalizer with four minutes left when Omar Canuto scored off a corner kick. St. Pauls then took the lead on an own goal by West Bladen off the deflection of a saved Bulldogs shot.

St. Pauls will play Wednesday at home against Clinton, which is currently the No. 1 team in the 2A East Region.

Cape Fear shuts out Rams

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team suffered a 3-0 defeat Monday at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (11-4, 8-1 United-8) led the Rams (10-6, 4-5 United-8) by a 2-0 score at halftime.

Branlon Brooks had eight saves in goal for Purnell Swett.

The Rams host Jack Britt on Wednesday.

In other local sports action Monday, St. Pauls volleyball lost 3-2 to Jack Britt, with set scores of 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 22-25 and 15-12.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR