JACKSON, Miss. — Rounds of 70 and 69 have William McGirt in a tie for 58th through two rounds at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship, with the Fairmont native the cut on the number.

McGirt made five birdies and three birdies in a 2-under-par 70 on Thursday, shooting 1-under 35 on each nine at the Country Club of Jackson. He made five birdies against two bogeys on Friday, shooting 35 on the back nine after starting at the 10th hole before a 2-under 34 on the front nine, and made a 15-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the day to make the cut.

McGirt will be paired with Kramer Hickok in the fifth group off in the third round Saturday at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Ben Griffin fired a 9-under 63 Friday to take the tournament lead at 14 under par, two strokes ahead of Harrison Endicott, Luke List, Carl Yuan and Henrik Norlander. Ludvig Aberg, a week removed from playing on the victorious European Ryder Cup team, is tied for 16th at 8 under par.