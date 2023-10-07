HOPE MILLS — The Lumberton football team lost its 18th consecutive game Friday with a 49-34 loss at Gray’s Creek, but played its best game of the season.

“Having some of our guys back (from injury), we did very well and some guys got on fire,” Pirates coach Dennis McFatten said. “We had pretty much a complete offense. Defensively, we knew we were up against a high-powered run team with some misdirection. Our goal was to get some stops and get the ball back to the offense.”“

Lumberton (0-7, 0-4 United-8 Conference) scored its most points in three seasons, since a 48-34 loss to Seventy-First on March 12, 2021 during the pandemic-delayed spring season.

Jacoby Pevia rushed for two touchdowns for the Pirates, and Travon Moore threw for three; Reggie Bush, Michael Pitts and Isaiah Gomez each caught touchdown passes.

“Having our weapons back, especially Travon Moore — he definitely changes our offense a lot,” McFatten said. “Being able to have him back, he wasn’t 100%, but he was able to go out there and his arm was outstanding. It was a hard-fought loss and we battled all the way to the end. We’ve got to build on that and go back to the drawing board tomorrow.”

After dressing as few as 29 players in recent weeks, the Pirates had 35 healthy players Friday.

“They’re just warriors right now,” McFatten said. “They’ve bought into the culture, so we’re hoping to get this thing turned around in the next three weeks to wrap up our season, so there should be some more great things coming from Lumberton.”

Gray’s Creek is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the United-8.

The Pirates host Douglas Byrd next week.

South View dominates Rams

The Purnell Swett football team lost its third straight game in a 27-7 home defeat to United-8 Conference foe South View.

“You have to give all the credit to South View,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “They came out and played great. Our boys didn’t give up, they fought to the end, and that’s all we can ask for.”

South View (6-1, 3-1 United-8) led 21-0 at halftime.

Raymond Cummings scored on a 17-yard touchdown run for Purnell Swett (4-3, 1-3 United-8).

“We’re playing good football, but we’re playing against good competition,” Deese said. “Our opponents are really good, they’re game planning against us. We just have to do better executing; once we can do that, we’ll get it together and we’ll do much better.”

The Rams play next week at undefeated Seventy-First.

Clinton tops Red Springs

The Red Springs football team lost 56-15 in Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference road game at Clinton.

Clinton (7-0, 2-0 Southeastern) led 49-0 at halftime.

“Definitely our depth (made a difference),” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “I think we started off not bad, we were driving the ball a little early, but we had turnovers offensively. I think we had more turnovers tonight than we’ve seen all season. That made a big difference. And all three of them, we were moving the ball decently and we turned the ball over.”

Red Springs (3-4, 0-2 Southeastern) did have two fourth-quarter touchdowns; T.J. Ellerbe caught a touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear, and Jakelsin Mack rushed for a touchdown.

After playing four straight road games, in a stretch that also included their bye week, the Red Devils finally return home next week to host Fairmont.

“We’ve been on the road since Sept. 1,” Ray said. “We’ve got three straight home games; it’s exciting to be back home and get back off the road, just to finish out this season strong. I think we have a good chance of competing these next three weeks, so just continuing to be healthy and playing our best going into, hopefully, the playoffs.”