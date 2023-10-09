FLORENCE, S.C. — Ashleigh Harris and Bea Vazquez each scored first-half goals to lead to a tied match at halftime, but neither team could find the game-winner in the second half as UNC Pembroke and Francis Marion battled to a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon in Florence, S.C.

Harris tallied her second goal in as many games before Vazquez recorded her third of the year 15 minutes later.

The Braves (5-3-2, 4-1-2 CC) moved to 5-7-2 in the all-time series against the Patriots (6-2-2, 3-1-2 CC) while also recording a draw for the second straight season, after the 1-1 tie in Pembroke in 2022.

FMU’s Jordan White headed down a free kick to Ashley Jordan, who then played a through ball to Kristina Syragakis who found the back of the net to start the scoring in the fourth minute.

Harris took control of a loose ball, dribble through two defenders, and fired a perfect strike from 20 yards out to deadlock the match at 1-1 in the 10th minute.

A loose ball in the 25th minute found the left foot of Vazquez, who one timed it from just outside the top of the box past a diving goalkeeper to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Five minutes later, the Patriots’ J.G. Garon dribbled to get free for a shot, and fired an unbelievable strike from 30 yards that just snuck under the crossbar to give the game its final result.

Harris tallied a match-high five shots with three on frame to go along with her goal. Senior Anna Grossheim and sophomore Mercy Bell each recorded two shots on goal.

UNCP tallied more shots on goal than its opponent for the ninth time in ten matches this year.

Ten of 11 Brave starters played the full 90 minutes.

UNCP will return home Wednesday, October 11 as they host Wingate for Global Engagement Night presented by FlyFayetteville. Kickoff at LREMC Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

Cross country teams have good showing at UAH Invitational

A team effort by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s cross country team helped pace the Braves to a 14th-place finish in the 8K race, while Moureen Kimaiyo crossed in 56th to lead the women to a 23rd-place finish in the 5K Saturday morning at the UAH Invitational.

The tournament was littered with quality opponents, as four of the top-30 men’s teams in the national rankings participated, as well as six of the top ten in the Southeast Region rankings. Five nationally ranked women’s teams participated, while also hosting five of the top ten regionally-ranked teams.

Redshirt junior Jack Pheiffer was the top finishing Brave on the men’s side, crossing at 25:30.2 to finish 80th. Redshirt senior Delsin Burkhart (25:36.3) crossed in 89th, with sophomore Norman Junker (25:45.6) behind him in 105th. Redshirt senior Hunter Levy finished 127th at 25:59.7 with sophomore Elisha Kipsang finishing 192nd at 26:40.5. Junior Lucas Nervo (26:58.2) finished 214th, newcomer Payden Lewis (27:23.5) crossed 251st, with redshirt junior Bryan Viera (27:33.5) finishing 257th, and redshirt sophomore Christian Whiteside (27:37.7) finishing 260th to round the men’s side.

On the women’s side, newcomer Moureen Kimaiyo was the top Brave, finishing 55th at 18:42.6, with reigning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week Jackline Kosgei behind her in 61st with a 18:48.0. Freshman Malea Bennewitz (20:33.2) finished 176th, sophomore Karen Piro (20:48.3) finished 203rd, with senior Jazmine Lorenzo (23:37.3) crossing in 295th. Freshman Mariah Spencer rounded out the women’s side finishing 303rd at 24:07.0.

The Braves will now turn their focus to the Conference Carolinas Championships on Oct. 21. The race will be held at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte. The men’s race is slated to begin at 9 a.m., with the women’s race to follow at 10 a.m.

Braves volleyball falls to Erskine on the road

Erskine hit a season-best .288 from the net and registered nine service aces and five blocks on the way to a 3-0 (18-25, 22-25, 23-25) victory over the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Friday evening inside the Belk Arena.

The setback for the Braves (11-8, 6-3 CC) snapped a five-game winning streak and marked the first loss to Erskine in the last four meetings. The victory for the Flying Fleet (2-15, 2-5 CC) was the first in the last seven outings.

UNC Pembroke took an 8-7 first-set lead after an Erskine service error, but the Flying Fleet went on an 8-0 scoring run to push their lead out to 15-8. Erskine hit a match-high .438 from the net and extended its lead out to 19-12 to stay in control of the opening set, winning 25-18.

The Braves got a quick start in the second set and took a 5-1 lead after a Vanja Przulj kill. UNCP pushed their lead out to 20-15, but Erskine scored five consecutive points to knot the score at 20 apiece. Both teams hit better than .200 from the net, but the Flying Fleet scored five of the final seven points of the set to win 25-22.

UNCP scored eight of the first nine points in the third set and took a 8-1 lead following a kill from Przulj. Five consecutive points for Erskine tied the score at 16 apiece midway through the set. Przulj evened the score at 23 apiece, but the Flying Fleet scored the final two points to win 25-23 and secure the match.

Przulj had 16 kills for UNCP, Abby Peduzzi had 13 kills and 11 digs, Katie Pressley had 34 assists and 10 digs, Hope Turbyfill had 10 digs and Katelynn Swain had three aces and two blocks.

The Braves will step out of Conference Carolinas play and travel to Greenwood, South Carolina, on Tuesday to face Lander. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. inside Horne Arena.