FROSTBURG, Md. — Frostburg State recorded 333 total yards of offense and had possession of the ball for nearly 36 minutes on the way to a 31-21 victory over the UNC Pembroke football team on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.

The setback for the Braves (3-3, 2-3 MEC) snapped a two-game winning streak and fall to 1-2 when playing away from Pembroke. The Bobcats (4-1, 3-1 MEC) have now on their last two home matchups with the Black & Gold and improve to 3-2 all-time against UNCP.

On the Braves’ opening drive, Colin Johnson pass completed to Trey Dixon gained an additional 18 yards. UNCP marched down the field and got to the Frostburg 13-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal from Ty Woods to take a 3-0 lead.

Graham Walker rushed for a gain of 17 yards to move the Frostburg State offense down the field. The Bobcats took the offense down to the UNC Pembroke 28-yard line where Dayne Koontz made good on a field goal attempt to tie the score at 3-3.

JaQuan Kelly rushed up the middle for a 14-yard gain, while Johnson found an open Dixon for a gain of 20 yards to get the Braves to the Frostburg State 36-yard line. UNCP continued to drive down the field and Sincere Baines found an opening in the defense and ran it in for a nine-yard touchdown to take a 10-3 lead; that remained the score at the end of the first quarter.

Frostburg State’s Sean Aaron split the defense on back-to-back plays and rushed up the middle for a gain of 14 yards. A pair of UNCP penalties kept the offensive drive alive for the Bobcats and allowed Aaron to get into the end zone for a 2-yard Frostburg State touchdown to tie it at 10-10.

Frostburg State started its next scoring drive on its own 40-yard line and picked up a 20-yard gain after Walker completed a pass down field to Jevonn Gilyard. The Bobcats got deep into UNCP territory following an 8-yard rush from Aaron and a 5-yard gain from Graham Walker. FSU used a 9-yard rush to the left from Owen Doyle for the final score of the half, and led 17-10 at intermission.

The Bobcats started with the ball in the second half and started their drive on their own 37-yard line. Doyle rushed up the middle for a gain of seven yards, but a 50-yard pass to Gilyard lit up the scoreboard for a touchdown to make it 24-10.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson completed a pass to Malik Tobias for a gain of 7 yards followed by a 7-yard gain after a Kelly rush to the right side. The Braves were unable to complete the next three passes, but Woods drilled a 37-yard field goal to cut into the lead at 24-13.

On UNCP’s next scoring drive, Johnson broke free of the defense and ran it up the middle for 16 yards, but then found a wide-open E.J. Gatling for a 30-yard completion. Johnson then connected with Baines for a 14-yard touchdown, and converted on the two-point conversion to make it a 24-21 game.

Frostburg State’s Walker completed a deep pass to Amari N’namdi-Hall for a gain of 40 yards. Walker would eventually rush through the middle for a gain of 20 yards to position the offense on the UNCP 29-yard line. The Bobcats attempted a field goal, but after a roughing the kicker penalty on the Braves, Sean Aaron ran it in for a four-yard touchdown on the next play for a 31-21 advantage.

Johnson completed 12-of-32 pass attempts for 125 yards; he also ran nine times for 26 yards and finished the night with one touchdown pass.

Baines ran 13 times for 64-yards and one touchdown. Gatling caught one pass for 30-yards, while Dixon caught a trio of passes for 20-yards.

Jamae Blank broke up two passes with eight sacks for the Braves. He had two tackles for a loss of seven yards and one sack for a loss of six yards. Saige Ley finished the game with a team-best 10 tackles, while Sean Hill added nine tackles.

Frostburg State rushed for 177 yards and threw for 156 yards while UNC Pembroke was held to 159 rushing yards and 125 yards in passing.

The Braves will return to Pembroke on Saturday for Think Pink day against Fairmont State. Kickoff is set for noon at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.