JACKSON, Miss. — A long stretch without a birdie resulted in a slow fall down the leaderboard for William McGirt, who finished in a tie for 71st at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Fairmont native did not make a birdie for the final 28 holes of the tournament, with the span encompassing the last 10 holes Saturday after a hot start and continuing through all 18 holes on Sunday.

McGirt birdied three of the first eight holes at Country Club of Jackson in Saturday’s round before making bogeys on holes No. 10 and 12. His 1-under-par 71 on Saturday allowed McGirt to gain a few positions from where he started the weekend and he entered the final round in a tie for 50th.

Sunday, McGirt bookended the day with bogeys on the first and 18th holes, adding a double-bogey on the par-4 sixth hole and pars on the other 15 holes.

McGirt ended the week where he began in the FedExCup standings, ranked 197th. The top 125 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall will earn full status for the 2024 season; McGirt is playing the 2023 season on conditional status.

McGirt is not in the field for the Shriner’s Childrens Open this week in Las Vegas.

Luke List won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a five-man playoff, making a 44-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death hole to defeat Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander.