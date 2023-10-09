LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Junior High School football program received a grant from the Carolina Panthers last week.

The grant funds, an undisclosed amount of money, will help the team with purchasing and upgrading its equipment.

“It will go towards some more training equipment, getting some football-related items like getting brand new socks or pitching in towards getting helmets possibly painted, or getting more footballs for the games as well,” the team’s coach Quintin Gore said.

Gore applied for the grant in February; the Panthers organization awarded the grant around the end of August, and the team received the check last week.

“It was really exciting,” Gore said. “People look over Robeson County in general because of the area that we are in, but it’s really exciting and it helps towards some of the goals that we want to reach for the program.”

LJHS enters Tuesday’s game at St. Pauls with a 2-0 record this season. The Vikings shared the regular-season conference championship with St. Pauls last year, and reached the county championship game before falling to St. Pauls.